November 16, 2015

FAA tells drone owners to skip registration firms

The government says requirements to register drones will be simple enough that owners don't need to pay a "drone registration" firm to do it for them.

Some websites are advertising that they will register a for a $25 fee.

The Federal Aviation Administration plans to require that most owners register their drones so that they can be identified if they crash or are caught flying someplace they shouldn't be.

A government task force that includes drone and aviation industry representatives is expected to release plans later this week on how people can register their drones.

The FAA said in a statement on Monday that drone owners should "think twice" before using a registration firm since the process will be no more difficult than registering any other product.

© 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: FAA tells drone owners to skip registration firms (2015, November 16) retrieved 12 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2015-11-faa-drone-owners-registration-firms.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Close calls with drones spur federal registration of owners
31 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Do you think this is an oil well, water well or what? (Tintype)

Sep 7, 2024

What is the purpose of two units of mass in the Imperial system?

Sep 5, 2024

Student Recreates the Archimedes Death Ray

Sep 2, 2024

Need help with determining thickness of steel bars

Sep 2, 2024

Electric Mining Equipment

Aug 26, 2024

Does such a valve exist? (water check valve)

Aug 26, 2024

More from General Engineering

Load comments (0)