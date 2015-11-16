FAA tells drone owners to skip registration firms

The government says requirements to register drones will be simple enough that owners don't need to pay a "drone registration" firm to do it for them.

Some websites are advertising that they will register a drone for a $25 fee.

The Federal Aviation Administration plans to require that most owners register their drones so that they can be identified if they crash or are caught flying someplace they shouldn't be.

A government task force that includes drone and aviation industry representatives is expected to release plans later this week on how people can register their drones.

The FAA said in a statement on Monday that drone owners should "think twice" before using a registration firm since the process will be no more difficult than registering any other product.

