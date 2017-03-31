Pressure sensor can identify early stages of flat feet

July 27, 2017
Inventions by young KTU researchers can identify early stages of flatfeet condition
It records the data from mobile sensors placed on an insole of a shoe. Later, it is being sent via Bluetooth connection to a computer for visualization. Credit: KTU

A team of researchers at Kaunas University of Technology (KTU) have designed a device for measuring pressure on human feet. Its applications include pediatric illnesses and monitoring the physical condition of professional athletes.

The most mechanical pressure is endured by the feet, which bear all of a person's weight while walking. The change of pressure can serve as an indicator for diagnosing the occurrence and development of certain heath conditions, such as feet pathologies from diabetes, toe deformation and .

Physiotherapists claim that seven out of 10 Lithuanians suffer from flat feet. The most vulnerable group is children. Although the most common solution for solving the problem is wearing special shoes, the monitoring of the gait and foot pressure would be an ideal solution for preventing the condition. The device designed by KTU biomedical electronics and biomedical engineering students records the data from mobile sensors placed on an insole of a shoe. The data is sent via Bluetooth connection to a computer for visualisation. For this purpose, a smartphone app could also be used.

The mobile device can be used not only for diagnosing health conditions, but also for monitoring of the elderly and foot conditions of . At the moment, the team is investigating the possibility of integrating the device into shoes for convenient and pain-free use. According to the KTU students who created the pressure measuring device, its production is inexpensive and the energy costs for usage are minimal.

Explore further: Team suggests device for distant monitoring of blood pressure

Related Stories

Recommended for you

World gears up for electric cars despite bumps in road

July 26, 2017

Technological advances mean fossil fuel in cars could be phased out within decades but switching to electric carries its own environmental and economic concerns as more and more countries announce radical plans.

Musk, Zuckerberg duel over artificial intelligence

July 25, 2017

Visionary entrepreneur Elon Musk and Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg were trading jabs on social media over artificial intelligence this week in a debate that has turned personal between the two technology luminaries.

Adobe bidding Flash farewell in 2020

July 25, 2017

Adobe on Tuesday said its Flash software that served up video and online games for decades will be killed off over the next three years.

Microsoft Paint brushed aside

July 24, 2017

Microsoft on Monday announced the end of days for its pioneering Paint application as it focuses on software for 3-D drawing.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.