NASA finds rainfall diminishing in a weakening Tropical Storm Eugene

July 12, 2017
NASA finds rainfall diminishing in a weakening Tropical Storm Eugene
On July 10 at 10:31 p.m. EDT GPM found thunderstorms northwest of Eugene's center of circulation were dropping rain at a rate of more than 70 mm (2.8 inches) per hour (in red). Credit: NASA/JAXA, Hal Pierce

Tropical Storm Eugene has been moving over cooler sea surface temperatures that have been sapping its strength. The Global Precipitation Measurement mission, or GPM, core satellite passed over Eugene and measured its decreasing rainfall rates.

The GPM core observatory satellite had another excellent view of Eastern Pacific tropical Eugene on July 10 at 10:31 p.m. EDT (July 11 at 0231 UTC). Eugene was weakening as it traveled toward the northwest over progressively cooler waters. The only remaining strong convective activity was seen in Eugene's northwestern quadrant. GPM's Dual-Frequency Precipitation Radar (DPR) data revealed that some of these convective storms northwest of Eugene's center of circulation were dropping rain at a rate of more than 70 mm (2.8 inches) per hour.

At NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, a 3-D view of the dissipating tropical storm was developed using GPM's radar (DPR Ku Band). That 3-D cross section through the center of Tropical Storm Eugene showed that the tallest storm tops northwest of Eugene's center were reaching heights of about 11 km (6.8 miles). GPM is a joint mission between NASA and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency.

NOAA's National Hurricane Center noted on July 12 at 5 a.m. EDT (0900 UTC) the center of Tropical Storm Eugene was located near 22.9 degrees north latitude and 121.1 degrees west longitude. That's about 505 miles (810 km) southwest of Punta Eugenia, Mexico. Eugene was moving toward the northwest near 9 mph (15 kph), and this general motion is expected to continue over July 13. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1,005 millibars. Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 40 mph (65 kph) and additional weakening is forecast during the next couple of days.

The video will load shortly
On July 10 at 10:31 p.m. EDT GPM found thunderstorms northwest of Eugene's center of circulation were dropping rain at a rate of more than 70 mm (2.8 inches) per hour. GPM also showed that the tallest storm tops northwest of Eugene's center were reaching heights of about 11 km (6.8 miles). Credit: NASA/JAXA, Hal Pierce

Despite Eugene's waning strength, the storm is still generating swells along the west coast of the Baja California peninsula and southern California.

These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

Eugene is expected to degenerate into a remnant low later in the day on July 12.

Explore further: NASA found heavy rainfall in Hurricane Eugene

Related Stories

NASA found heavy rainfall in Hurricane Eugene

July 11, 2017

When Hurricane Eugene was nearing its peak, NASA analyzed the storm's heavy rainfall over the open waters of the Eastern Pacific Ocean. That rainfall has lessened as Eugene has weakened to a tropical storm on July 11.

NASA looks at rainfall from Tropical Storm Dora

June 28, 2017

Now a tropical storm, Hurricane Dora has been skirting southwestern Mexico's coast since it formed and has transported tropical moisture onshore that has produced some heavy rain showers. The Global Precipitation Measurement ...

NASA examines Tropical Storm Nanmadol inside and out

July 3, 2017

Two NASA satellites provided a look at the Northwestern Pacific Ocean's latest tropical storm from outside and inside. NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite provided an outside look at Nanmadol when it's maximum sustained winds ...

NASA observes Tropical Storm Dora dissipating rapidly

June 29, 2017

Two days of satellite imagery from the Global Precipitation Measurement mission or GPM core satellite showed that Dora, formerly a hurricane, went from generating moderate rainfall to barely any rainfall.

Recommended for you

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.