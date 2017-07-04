'Nanolock' detects cancer mutation; could lead to early diagnoses, personalized therapies

July 5, 2017

The moment when healthy cells turn into cancer cells is a critical point. And if caught early enough, many cancers can be stopped in their tracks. One group reports in ACS Sensors that they have developed an accurate and sensitive method that can recognize a particular mutation in the genetic code that has been implicated in the disease. It could help physicians diagnose cancers earlier and treat them with individualized therapies.

Cancer driver mutations assist in the initiation and progression of cancer. One such mutation in the BRAF gene has been associated with numerous cancers, including thyroid cancer. The current method for detecting driver mutations is real-time PCR, in which mutant DNA sequences are selectively amplified and copied, but it is not accurate enough to detect these genetic changes reliably. Researchers have developed methods to read the genetic sequence by moving it through a nanopore, but again, the method is not nearly accurate enough on its own. So, Li-Qun Gu and colleagues sought a way to better pinpoint these mutations, and with single-molecule resolution, building on their previous work developing a "nanolock-nanopore" sensor.

A nanolock is a special structure that can stabilize base pairs of the DNA at the mutation site as it goes through a nanopore. The team has now found that mutant DNA carrying a nanolock undergoes a unique type of unzipping when it moves through the pore. Detecting this activity resulted in a highly accurate and sensitive nanopore fingerprint for the BRAF mutation in patient tissue samples. The researchers say that they anticipate the approach, once integrated with a miniature, high-throughput device, could enable accurate and PCR-free detection of various disease-causing mutations for diagnosis and prognosis.

Explore further: Breakthrough in detecting mutations in genomes of single cells

More information: "Nanolock-Nanopore Facilitated Digital Diagnostics of Cancer Driver Mutation in Tumor Tissue" ACS Sensors, pubs.acs.org/doi/abs/10.1021/acssensors.7b00235

Related Stories

Rapid method to detect BRAF mutations in cancer tissue samples

October 22, 2013

A new diagnostic platform to detect BRAF mutations in melanoma and other cancer types is faster and more accurate compared with the standard method currently used in clinics, and this could help accelerate diagnosis and treatment, ...

Discovery of genetic mutation may boost cancer therapies

February 24, 2017

A newly discovered type of genetic mutation that occurs frequently in cancer cells may provide clues about the disease's origins and offer new therapeutic targets, according to research from Weill Cornell Medicine and the ...

Recommended for you

Molecular electronics scientists shatter 'impossible' record

July 3, 2017

An international research team that includes University of Central Florida Professor Enrique del Barco, Damien Thompson of the University of Limerick and Christian A. Nijhuis of the National University of Singapore has cracked ...

Hands-off approach to silicon chips

July 3, 2017

The possibility of looking inside silicon chips to see their tiny working parts, without damaging the chips, is a step closer thanks to an international team led by scientists at the LCN.

Optical nanomotors: Tiny 'motors' are driven by light

June 30, 2017

Science fiction is full of fanciful devices that allow light to interact forcefully with matter, from light sabers to photon-drive rockets. In recent years, science has begun to catch up; some results hint at interesting ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.