Moon Express reveals plans for private exploration of the moon

July 13, 2017 by Bob Yirka report
Moon Express reveals plans for private exploration of the moon

(Phys.org)—Private company Moon Express has announced via its website its plans for exploring the moon—plans that include sending three craft to the moon over the next three years. Officials with the company have also been speaking with the press regarding their ambitions.

As noted on the website, to date, just three entities have sent working craft to the of the moon, all of them big governmental operations (U.S., U.S.S.R. and China). The aim of the team at Moon Express is to change that by giving some degree of moon access to non-governmental people. To that end, the company has three missions planned. The first involves sending a probe to the moon's surface; the second will seek to set a working research apparatus on the moon's south pole. The third and most ambitious mission will involve sending a vehicle to the surface of the moon that will be capable of mining and then bringing it back to Earth. Officials at Moon Express are promising to make samples of moon dust and/or rocks available to ordinary people upon its return—though it is assumed the samples will be auctioned to the highest bidders to help pay for the program.

At the core of the initiative by Moon Express is the idea that sending vehicles to the moon can be done without spending billions, which makes sense for them, because they are also claiming to be self-funded.

The video will load shortly

The plan is to use the same modular design for all three missions (and others in the future), which, of course, means reduced cost. The first vehicle is called the MX-1E and it is billed as a high-performance craft that is both eco-friendly and technically advanced. It is slated to launch atop a rocket made by Rocket Lab. The second mission will utilize the MX-1E Scout Classic—it will carry a host of scientific equipment for placement at the south pole—a location that allows for solar-powered instruments and also for constant communications with the Earth. For the third , the company plans to send an MX-2 to the moon, use it to retrieve surface samples, and then send part of it back to the Earth carrying the samples.

The also has plans for larger MX-5 and MX-9 vehicles to be sent to the in the future, each capable of carrying more equipment or return lunar material to Earth for sale.

Explore further: US company gets historic nod to send lander to moon

More information: 52.2.80.98/

Related Stories

Europe's plans to visit the Moon in 2018

July 27, 2012

The European Space Agency is aiming for the Moon with their Lunar Lander mission, anticipated to arrive on the lunar surface in 2018. Although ESA successfully put a lander on the surface of Titan with the Huygens probe in ...

Moon Express, Rocket Lab set for 2017 mission plan

October 5, 2015

In 2017 a private moon landing could make news. If the mission is successful, said GeekWire, Moon Express could become the first privately backed venture to achieve a soft lunar landing.

Rare full moon on Christmas Day

December 17, 2015

Not since 1977 has a full moon dawned in the skies on Christmas. But this year, a bright full moon will be an added gift for the holidays.

Mining the moon becomes a serious prospect

February 2, 2015

With an estimated 1.6 billion tonnes of water ice at its poles and an abundance of rare-earth elements hidden below its surface, the moon is rich ground for mining.

Recommended for you

Juno spacecraft spots Jupiter's Great Red Spot

July 13, 2017

Images of Jupiter's Great Red Spot reveal a tangle of dark, veinous clouds weaving their way through a massive crimson oval. The JunoCam imager aboard NASA's Juno mission snapped pics of the most iconic feature of the solar ...

New evidence in support of the Planet Nine hypothesis

July 13, 2017

Last year, astronomers announced the existence of an unknown planet in our solar system. However, this hypothesis was subsequently called into question as biases in the observational data were detected. Now, Spanish astronomers ...

Chandra peers into a nurturing cloud

July 13, 2017

In the context of space, the term 'cloud' can mean something rather different from the fluffy white collections of water in the sky or a way to store data or process information. Giant molecular clouds are vast cosmic objects, ...

New 'hot Jupiter' with short orbital period discovered

July 12, 2017

(Phys.org)—An international team of astronomers reports the discovery of a new "hot Jupiter" exoplanet with a short orbital period of just three and a half days. The newly detected giant planet, designated KELT-20b, circles ...

2 comments

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

Jeffhans1
5 / 5 (1) 1 hour ago
I am just drooling over the possibility of salvage on that and other landers left on the moon surface.
Steelwolf
not rated yet 16 minutes ago
Orbital salvage would more than pay for itself in precious metals and likely 'hush money' from various governments/corporations to keep the tech on board some of them critters secret or 'ransoming' them back to original owners.

Objects on the moon, on the other hand, should probably be protected as 'parks' dedicated to those earlier explorers. For some of the missions which crashed, I think that researchers would like them left in place, for now, so that they can be later studied for why the craft went out of control or failed. Besides, most of those objects on the moon would not be high-value salvage and the cost of getting them back from the moon would be way above and beyond any financial reward for them.

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.