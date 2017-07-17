New Mexico professor seeks to save moon-landing sites

July 18, 2017
moon
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

A New Mexico State University anthropology professor is on a mission to save moon-landing sites.

Beth O'Leary is speaking this week in Washington, D.C., on preserving the spots where humans stepped on the surface of the moon.

She is giving presentations at the National Geographic Society and the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum to coincide with the 48th anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission.

Her new book, "The Final Mission: Preserving NASA's Apollo Sites," looks at the exploration of space from an archaeological and historical-preservation perspective. It also details how various sites in New Mexico, Texas, California, and Florida contributed to the successful Apollo mission.

O'Leary says the Apollo 11 at Tranquility Base, where humans stepped foot on the moon, should be named a National Historic landmark.

Explore further: NASA prepares for moon tourism

Related Stories

Watch all six Apollo Moon landings at once

October 23, 2013

So often, when we think of all the Apollo missions to the Moon, we recall the videos of the astronauts walking, jumping and driving around on the Moon. But the actual landing of the Lunar Module was such a key – if not ...

Recommended for you

Citizen science project discovers new brown dwarf

July 17, 2017

One night three months ago, Rosa Castro finished her dinner, opened her laptop, and uncovered a novel object that was neither planet nor star. Therapist by day and amateur astronomer by night, Castro joined the NASA-funded ...

1 comment

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

Jeffhans1
not rated yet 2 hours ago
If they want to preserve things on the moon, they had better work quickly. No one is going to tell the first lunar prospectors what they can and can't take and salvage if it isn't clearly illegal to do so with enforceable penalties.

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.