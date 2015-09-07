Does makeup make you feel smarter?

July 28, 2017
make up
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Does wearing makeup affect academic performance? The new study investigates the "Lipstick Effect" among college students.

Female students wearing makeup get higher grades than those not wearing makeup, a new study has found. The surprising results, published in Cogent Psychology, are the culmination of the first study into how is affected by the so-called "lipstick effect" – a psychological phenomenon in which wearing cosmetics can make an individual feel a sense of overall enhancement in self-esteem, attitude, and personality.

Cosmetics have a well-documented effect on wearers' psychology, in that the wearer feels more physically attractive and enjoys a consequent higher sense of self-esteem. But a less well-known of this boost in self-esteem is that cognitive abilities may also be influenced, in that they are improved by positive emotions. As psychologists have previously proved that can indeed improve academic performance, the authors of this paper set out to prove that makeup can directly improve academic performance.

To investigate, Rocco Palumbo of Harvard Medical School along with colleagues from the University of Chieti, Italy, devised a psychological experiment in which female undergraduates were sorted into groups and given a series of tests. The test comprised of answering multiple choice questions about a chapter from a general psychology textbook. Before each of the three groups took the test, they all undertook a different mood-influencing task. One applied makeup, another listened to "a positive music excerpt", and a third coloured a drawing of a human face. The hypothesis was that the makeup group would experience the greatest lift in positive feelings, and would therefore outperform the other two groups academically.

The study found a significant increase in cognitive performance from the group who listened to positive music however, as predicted, the makeup group performed the best. Test scores were significantly higher compared to those obtained after listening to positive music and therapeutic colouring. Makeup, it seems, really can improve academic .

The article, titled 'Does make you feel smarter? The "" extended to academic achievement,' is published in the open access journal Cogent Psychology.

Explore further: Cosmetics have little effect on attractiveness judgments compared with identity

More information: Rocco Palumbo et al. Does make-up make you feel smarter? The "lipstick effect" extended to academic achievement, Cogent Psychology (2017). DOI: 10.1080/23311908.2017.1327635

Related Stories

How makeup makes other women jealous

June 13, 2016

Imagine you're sitting at an important job interview. You're suitably dressed and have taken the time to do your hair and apply some makeup. You're smiling, answering questions, and attempting to appear competent, and, obviously, ...

Recommended for you

Identifying major transitions in human cultural evolution

July 26, 2017

Over the past 10,000 years human cultures have expanded from small groups of hunter-gatherers to colossal and complexly organized societies. The secrets to how and why this major cultural transition occurred have largely ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.