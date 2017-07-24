Intelligent animation—engineers collaborate to incorporate AI into a computer-based rendering system

July 26, 2017 by James Badham
Bringing deep learning to big screen animation
A before-and-after image of the denoising capability of the AI neural network model Credit: Steve Bako

Modern films and TV shows are filled with spectacular computer-generated sequences computed by rendering systems that simulate the flow of light in a three-dimensional scene and convert the information into a two-dimensional image. But computing the thousands of light rays (per frame) to achieve accurate color, shadows, reflectivity and other light-based characteristics is a labor-intensive, time-consuming and expensive undertaking. An alternative is to render the images using only a few light rays. That saves time and labor but results in inaccuracies that show up as objectionable "noise" in the final image.

UC Santa Barbara electrical and computer engineering Ph.D. student Steve Bako and his advisor, Pradeep Sen, are advancing on a solution. Over the past couple of years, the two have worked with researchers at Disney Research and Pixar Animation Studios to develop a new technology based on artificial intelligence (AI) and deep learning to eliminate that and enable production-quality rendering at much higher speeds. Bako will present the findings at the SIGGRAPH conference, the premier venue for technical research in computer graphics, to be held July 31-August 3 in Los Angeles.

Bako spent a year working at Pixar. The team tested the software by using millions of examples from the film "Finding Dory" to train a deep-learning model known as a convolutional neural network. Through this process, the system learned to transform noisy images into noise-free versions that resemble those computed with significantly more rays. Once trained, the system successfully removed the noise on test images from entirely different films, such as Pixar's latest release, "Cars 3," and their upcoming feature "Coco," even though they had completely disparate styles and color palettes.

"Noise is a really big problem for production rendering," said Tony DeRose, head of research at Pixar. "This new technology allows us to automatically remove the noise while preserving the detail in our scenes."

The work presents a significant step forward over previous state-of-the-art denoising methods, which often left artifacts or residual noise that required artists to either render more light rays or to tweak the denoising filter to improve the quality of a specific image. Disney and Pixar plan to incorporate the technology in their production pipelines to accelerate the movie-making process.

"Other approaches for removing image noise have grown increasingly complex, with diminishing returns," said Markus Gross, vice president for research at Disney Research. "By leveraging deep learning, this work presents an important step forward for removing undesirable artifacts from animated films."

To facilitate further exploration of this exciting area, the team will make their code and the deep learning model's trained weights available to the research community.

Explore further: Team accelerates rendering with AI

Related Stories

Team accelerates rendering with AI

June 30, 2017

Modern films and TV shows are filled with spectacular, computer-generated sequences which are computed by rendering systems that simulate the flow of light in a 3D scene. However, computing many light rays is an immensely ...

Animation pioneer Pixar marks 25 years

July 2, 2011

Pixar, a pioneer of computer animation that has made a dozen profitable feature films and become one of the most successful studios on the planet, is celebrating its 25th birthday.

Recommended for you

World gears up for electric cars despite bumps in road

July 26, 2017

Technological advances mean fossil fuel in cars could be phased out within decades but switching to electric carries its own environmental and economic concerns as more and more countries announce radical plans.

Adobe bidding Flash farewell in 2020

July 25, 2017

Adobe on Tuesday said its Flash software that served up video and online games for decades will be killed off over the next three years.

Musk, Zuckerberg duel over artificial intelligence

July 25, 2017

Visionary entrepreneur Elon Musk and Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg were trading jabs on social media over artificial intelligence this week in a debate that has turned personal between the two technology luminaries.

Microsoft Paint brushed aside

July 24, 2017

Microsoft on Monday announced the end of days for its pioneering Paint application as it focuses on software for 3-D drawing.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.