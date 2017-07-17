Destruction of wetlands linked to algal blooms in Great Lakes

July 19, 2017
Great Lakes
Great Lakes. Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Canada's current wetland protection efforts have overlooked how the environment naturally protects fresh-water resources from agricultural fertilizer contaminants, researchers from the University of Waterloo have found.

In a recent study, engineering researchers at Waterloo found that small have a more significant role to play than larger ones in preventing like nitrogen and phosphorus from fertilizer from reaching waterbodies such as the Great Lakes.

Excess nutrients are a primary cause of algal blooms, which have a number of impacts, including impairing drinking water quality, robbing aquatic life of needed oxygen and closing beaches to swimming.

"With agriculture and urbanization, Canada has lost a huge portion of its wetlands, which have had a number of environmental impacts," said Nandita Basu, an associate professor of civil and . "While we have made some progress in protecting larger wetlands that act as habitat for wildlife, we have been less successful in protecting smaller ones that continue to be removed to make way for things such as new housing subdivisions.

"What is often not appreciated is that different wetlands serve different purposes."

As part of their study, Basu and Fred Cheng, a PhD candidate in civil and environmental engineering at Waterloo, examined data from hundreds of studies that quantified the impact of wetlands from across the world on filtering environmental contaminants.

In reviewing the data, they found that small wetlands act as a better nutrient sink than larger ones because a greater percentage of their water touches soil either on the bottom or on the shoreline, which is key in removing excess nutrients and preventing them from making their way to downstream water bodies.

"We looked at wetlands from across the world and their impact on quality," said Basu. "In looking at the data, it's clear that 10 one-hectare wetlands have a greater on than one 10-hectare wetland."

Wetlands cover about 14 per cent of Canada's total land area. In Ontario, wetlands cover 21,000,000 hectares, with the majority located in the North. In Southern Ontario, 72 per cent of the original wetlands have been lost to development such as agriculture and urban sprawl.

Basu and Cheng's study was recently published in Water Resources Research.

Explore further: Rethinking wetland restoration: Smaller wetlands more valuable than previously thought

Related Stories

Floating towards water treatment

January 25, 2017

Floating wetlands may seem odd but are perfectly natural. They occur when mats of vegetation break free from the shore of a body of water. That got ecological engineers curious about how they affect the water they bob up ...

Isolated wetlands have significant impact on water quality

February 25, 2015

Geographically isolated wetlands play an outsized role in providing clean water and other environmental benefits even though they may lack the regulatory protections of other wetlands, according to an article by Indiana University ...

The common insecticide poisoning our rivers and wetlands

June 28, 2017

Urban streams and wetlands play an important role in the proper functioning of our cities. They protect our houses from floods, provide green spaces for recreation, trap and breakdown pollutants and provide valuable habitats ...

Scientist documents wetland losses

May 29, 2013

(Phys.org) —Wetlands in eastern North and South Dakota are shrinking at a rapid pace, according to professor Carol Johnston of the South Dakota State University Natural Resource Management Department.

Recommended for you

Sea cave preserves 5,000-year snapshot of tsunamis

July 19, 2017

An international team of scientists digging in a sea cave in Indonesia has discovered the world's most pristine record of tsunamis, a 5,000-year-old sedimentary snapshot that reveals for the first time how little is known ...

New study shows the Amazon makes its own rainy season

July 18, 2017

A new study gives the first observational evidence that the southern Amazon rainforest triggers its own rainy season using water vapor from plant leaves. The finding helps explain why deforestation in this region is linked ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.