Water Resources Research is an interdisciplinary journal that publishes original research in the natural and social sciences of water. This includes the role of water in the physical, chemical, biological, and ecological sciences; public health; and related social and policy sciences. It encompasses methodological development of observational, experimental, theoretical, analytical, numerical, and data driven approaches that advance the science of water and its management. Submissions are evaluated for their novelty, accuracy, significance, and broader implications of the findings.

Publisher American Geophysical Union Website http://www.agu.org/journals/wr/ Impact factor 2.737 (2010)

