Water Resources Research is an interdisciplinary journal that publishes original research in the natural and social sciences of water. This includes the role of water in the physical, chemical, biological, and ecological sciences; public health; and related social and policy sciences. It encompasses methodological development of observational, experimental, theoretical, analytical, numerical, and data driven approaches that advance the science of water and its management. Submissions are evaluated for their novelty, accuracy, significance, and broader implications of the findings.

Publisher
American Geophysical Union
Website
http://www.agu.org/journals/wr/
Impact factor
2.737 (2010)

Parched Central Valley farms depend on Sierras for groundwater

New research shows that California's Central Valley, known as America's breadbasket, gets as much as half of its groundwater from the Sierra Nevadas. This is significant for a farming region that in some parts relies almost ...

Environment

Jul 25, 2024

0

146

Alerting communities to hyperlocalized urban flooding

As climate change continues to warm the planet, scientists expect natural hazards such as flooding to increase. Urban flooding can be caused by extreme precipitation events, storm surges, or high tides, with dangerous and ...

Earth Sciences

May 10, 2024

0

1

