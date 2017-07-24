Chatting coordinates heterogeneity

July 26, 2017

Bacterial cells communicate with one another by using chemical signal molecules, which they synthesize and secrete into their surroundings. By this means, the behavior of an entire population can be controlled and coordinated. Biophysicists led by Professor Erwin Frey, who holds the Chair of Biological and Statistical Physics at LMU, have now shown theoretically how this can be accomplished even when only a subset of cells actually emits the requisite signals. The new findings appear in the online journal eLife.

Once the concentration of the relevant signal molecule reaches a certain threshold level in the environment, bacteria can collectively respond by implementing a specific behavioral response, such as the production of bioluminescent compounds or formation of a biofilm. This mechanism is referred to as 'quorum sensing'. The term was derived from the initial belief that all the produced the signal, such that its concentration in the environment directly reflected the number of cells present. However, more recent investigations suggest that this is not always the case - even in genetically identical populations. "We were interested in understanding how such phenotypic heterogeneity can arise in situations in which the cells are genetically identical and are exposed to the same environmental conditions," says Johannes Knebel, one of the joint first authors of the new paper.

Frey and his colleagues made use of mathematical models to analyze the complex interplay between ecological factors and population dynamics, and were able to demonstrate that populations can indeed respond in a coordinated fashion to chemical information even when the signal molecules are generated by only a subset of the cells. "For that to occur, two preconditions must be met", says Knebel. "The first is that all the cells in the population must be capable of reacting to the actual level of the signal in the environment - in other words, they must be able to perceive the signal and increase their production. The second prerequisite is that synthesis and secretion of the signal reduce the fitness of producer cells. This would be the case, for instance, if signal production requires the expenditure of energy, which would inevitably reduce the division rate of producer cells."

Under these conditions, non-producing cells in the model always grow faster than producers. Since all the bacteria in the population can perceive the signal, non-producers may respond to its presence by becoming producers themselves. Bacteria already engaged in signal production, on the other hand, will not further increase its rate of synthesis. "Bacteria react to an environment that is shaped by themselves. This ecological feedback is what makes it possible for phenotypic heterogeneity to arise in genetically identical populations," says Frey. "Our mathematical analysis demonstrates that, once established, such heterogeneity can stably persist and is robust to perturbations."

It has been speculated that such heterogeneous production of molecules could be advantageous for the whole because it allows for a division of labor between signal producers and non-producers, or because the creation of phenotypic diversification provides greater evolutionary flexibility and enables populations to adapt more rapidly to environmental change. However, an understanding of the biological functions of phenotypic heterogeneity in such systems will require dedicated experimental studies, say the authors of the new paper.

Explore further: Conflict or coexistence

More information: Matthias Bauer et al, Ecological feedback in quorum-sensing microbial populations can induce heterogeneous production of autoinducers, eLife (2017). DOI: 10.7554/eLife.25773

Related Stories

Conflict or coexistence

May 3, 2017

Competition within mixed bacterial populations can give rise to complex growth dynamics. LMU researchers are probing the interplay between differential growth rates and stochastic factors in determining the composition of ...

Ca2+, the intercellular signal in arterioles

July 4, 2017

Vasoconstriction must be balanced with vasodilation, particularly in the arterioles that supply tissues with blood. Endothelial cells protrude through holes in the internal elastic lamina in arterioles to make contact with ...

Bacteria are individualists

May 10, 2016

No two bacteria are identical – even when they are genetically the same. A new study from researchers from Eawag, ETH Zurich, EPFL Lausanne, and the Max Planck Institute for Marine Microbiology in Bremen reveals the conditions ...

Cells calculate ratios to control gene expression

May 10, 2017

In multicellular animals, cells communicate by emitting and receiving proteins, a process called signaling. One of the most common signaling pathways is the transforming growth factor b (Tgf-b) pathway, which functions in ...

Recommended for you

Social cues are key to vocal learning in birds and babies

July 26, 2017

When a baby bird learns a song, is it simply mimicking and practicing its father's tune? Or do chicks learn by first putting out nonsensical sounds – akin to a human infant's babble – which they then build upon based ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.