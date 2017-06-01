Video: Mapping groundwater from the air

Stanford Earth's Rosemary Knight recently spearheaded a project to map underground freshwater resources and forecast the intrusion of saltwater into aquifers beneath the California coastal town of Marina.

The project, a collaboration between Stanford, the Marina Coast Water District, and Aqua Geo Frameworks, involved a low-flying helicopter towing a giant, instrument-laden fiberglass hoop that generated ground-probing magnetic fields that penetrated 1,000 feet beneath the surface.

Credit: Stanford University