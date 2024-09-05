Stanford University is the common name for Leland Stanford Junior University. Stanford was founded in 1885 in the Palo Alto area of California. Standford University enrolls about 14,000 graduate and undergraduate students each year to its private university. The current Stanford faculty includes 18 Nobel Prize Laureates, 135 members of the National Academy of Sciences, 82 members of the National Academy of Engineering, 21 recipients of the National Medal of Science. Stanford University has a school of medicine, law school, engineering school and a much heralded technology school. Stanford is geographically close to the Silicon Valley. Stanford alumni started Hewlett-Packard, Google, NVIDIA, Yahoo and Sun Microsystems.

Address
450 Serra Mall, Stanford, California 94305. 
Website
http://www.stanford.edu/
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Stanford_University

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed

Stanford University

Using AI to link heat waves to global warming

Researchers at Stanford and Colorado State University have developed a rapid, low-cost approach for studying how individual extreme weather events have been affected by global warming. Their method, detailed on Aug. 21 in ...

Earth Sciences

Aug 21, 2024

0

23

New tools are needed to make water affordable, says study

Rising water prices are forcing many households in the United States to choose between rationing water or risking shutoff by leaving bills unpaid. A study in Environmental Research Letters shows that government agencies and ...

Economics & Business

Jul 10, 2024

0

24

AI approach optimizes development of antibody drugs

Proteins have evolved to excel at everything from contracting muscles to digesting food to recognizing viruses. To engineer better proteins, including antibodies, scientists often iteratively mutate the amino acids—the ...

Biochemistry

Jul 5, 2024

0

17

page 1 from 40