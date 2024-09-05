Study fills in gaps and biases in plant biodiversity data
It is hard to protect something if you don't know where it is. Yet many people who study and want to safeguard native plants are faced with this exact problem.
Stanford University is the common name for Leland Stanford Junior University. Stanford was founded in 1885 in the Palo Alto area of California. Standford University enrolls about 14,000 graduate and undergraduate students each year to its private university. The current Stanford faculty includes 18 Nobel Prize Laureates, 135 members of the National Academy of Sciences, 82 members of the National Academy of Engineering, 21 recipients of the National Medal of Science. Stanford University has a school of medicine, law school, engineering school and a much heralded technology school. Stanford is geographically close to the Silicon Valley. Stanford alumni started Hewlett-Packard, Google, NVIDIA, Yahoo and Sun Microsystems.
Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA
Subscribe to rss feed
It is hard to protect something if you don't know where it is. Yet many people who study and want to safeguard native plants are faced with this exact problem.
Plants & Animals
6 hours ago
0
11
A new study provides extensive documentation of the "IPV-to-Prison Pipeline"—the pathways through which women who are survivors of intimate partner violence (IPV) find themselves serving long prison sentences for acts of ...
Social Sciences
Sep 5, 2024
0
14
A hush has fallen over the workplace. At tech startups and banks, in doctors' offices and law firms, workers are increasingly being asked to keep secrets. These aren't personal confidences but organizational secrets about ...
Economics & Business
Aug 28, 2024
0
0
Researchers at Stanford and Colorado State University have developed a rapid, low-cost approach for studying how individual extreme weather events have been affected by global warming. Their method, detailed on Aug. 21 in ...
Earth Sciences
Aug 21, 2024
0
23
A new biochemical pathway linked to diet and body weight hints at the possibility of a new class of anti-obesity drugs, Stanford Medicine researchers and their colleagues have found.
Biochemistry
Aug 8, 2024
1
22
Giant plumes of Sahara Desert dust that gust across the Atlantic can suppress hurricane formation over the ocean and affect weather in North America. But thick dust plumes can also lead to heavier rainfall—and potentially ...
Earth Sciences
Jul 24, 2024
0
277
Bull elephants gather in the evening coolness to drink. After a spell, a senior male lifts his head and turns from the waterhole. With ears flapping gently, he lets out a deep, resonant rumble.
Plants & Animals
Jul 22, 2024
0
128
Rising water prices are forcing many households in the United States to choose between rationing water or risking shutoff by leaving bills unpaid. A study in Environmental Research Letters shows that government agencies and ...
Economics & Business
Jul 10, 2024
0
24
Proteins have evolved to excel at everything from contracting muscles to digesting food to recognizing viruses. To engineer better proteins, including antibodies, scientists often iteratively mutate the amino acids—the ...
Biochemistry
Jul 5, 2024
0
17
Plants are powerhouses of molecular manufacturing. Over the eons, they have evolved to produce a plethora of small molecules—some are beneficial and valuable to humans, while others can be deadly. For years, a good way ...
Molecular & Computational biology
Jun 27, 2024
0
118