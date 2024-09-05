Stanford University is the common name for Leland Stanford Junior University. Stanford was founded in 1885 in the Palo Alto area of California. Standford University enrolls about 14,000 graduate and undergraduate students each year to its private university. The current Stanford faculty includes 18 Nobel Prize Laureates, 135 members of the National Academy of Sciences, 82 members of the National Academy of Engineering, 21 recipients of the National Medal of Science. Stanford University has a school of medicine, law school, engineering school and a much heralded technology school. Stanford is geographically close to the Silicon Valley. Stanford alumni started Hewlett-Packard, Google, NVIDIA, Yahoo and Sun Microsystems.

Address 450 Serra Mall, Stanford, California 94305. Website http://www.stanford.edu/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Stanford_University

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed