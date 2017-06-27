Slow-growing ponderosas survive mountain pine beetle outbreaks

June 28, 2017
UM tesearch: Slow-growing ponderosas survive mountain pine beetle outbreaks
A University of Montana undergraduate student and a visiting professor survey ponderosa pine at UM's Lubrecht Experiemntal Forest ponderosa pine genetic trial. Credit: University of Montana

Slow-growing ponderosa pines may have a better chance of surviving mountain pine beetle outbreaks in western Montana as climate change increases the frequency of drought and insect pests, according to new research published by a team of University of Montana scientists.

The team of researchers, led by UM biological sciences Professor Anna Sala, published their findings in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences this month. The study, based on a 38-year ponderosa pine genetic experiment at UM's Lubrecht Experimental Forest, found young families of fast-growing ponderosa pines typically survived to maturity better than slow-growing ones—but this was not the case when mature were affected by a mountain pine beetle outbreak. In that scenario, slow-growing families survived better.

"Our findings explain why natural tree populations maintain a mixture of genotypes with different growth rates," Sala said. "The study illustrates why the maintenance of genetic diversity is critical to cope with the varying demands as organisms grow, as environmental conditions change and with the variety of risks that organisms face during their lifespan—particularly under , when the frequency of drought, such as the mountain beetle and extreme events are predicted to increase."

The team used a combination of data to show that fast growth in trees may be costly. They measured survival after a outbreak when trees were almost 40 years old and used a long-term dataset on survival and growth rates of over 4,000 trees planted in 1974, which was provided by the Inland Empire Tree Improvement Cooperative. With these data, the researchers were able to show in a long-lived organism that the specific genotypes that survive at any given point in time had changed over time. Their study shows that under some circumstances, such as high bark beetle densities during an outbreak, fast growth is costly.

Explore further: Presence of mountain pine beetles more evident on northern Front Range

More information: Raul de la Mata et al. Insect outbreak shifts the direction of selection from fast to slow growth rates in the long-lived conifer Pinus ponderosa, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (2017). DOI: 10.1073/pnas.1700032114

Related Stories

Mountain pine beetle marching east from Alberta

April 4, 2011

A University of Alberta-led research team has determined that the mountain pine beetle has invaded jack pine forests in Alberta, opening up the possibility for an infestation that could stretch across the Prairies and keep ...

Young pine trees face new peril from mountain pine beetle

June 23, 2015

New research from the University of Alberta's Faculty of Agricultural, Life and Environmental Sciences shows that pine beetle attacks not only lead to the death of adult trees, but can also leave the next generation of pine ...

Barking up the wrong tree

March 8, 2012

Besides attacking North America’s lodgepole pines, a combination of climate change and the mountain pine beetle are threatening to wipe out the remaining population of Alberta’s whitebark pine—a tree endangered ...

Storing seeds for a rainy day -- or in this case, a fire

May 31, 2011

As mountain pine beetles march across the forests of western North America, these insects may kill millions of pine trees during a single outbreak. A rise in overall temperatures over the past several years has increased ...

Recommended for you

2020 deadline to avert climate catastrophe: experts

June 28, 2017

Humanity must put carbon dioxide emissions on a downward slope by 2020 to have a realistic shot at capping global warming at well under two degrees Celsius, the bedrock goal of the Paris climate accord, experts said Wednesday.

Concurrent hot and dry summers more common in future: study

June 28, 2017

A combination of severe drought and a heatwave caused problems for Russia in the summer of 2010: fires tore through forests and peat bogs. Moscow was shrouded in thick smog, causing many deaths in the local population. At ...

Climate change impacts Antarctic biodiversity habitat

June 28, 2017

Ice-free areas of Antarctica - home to more than 99 per cent of the continent's terrestrial plants and animals - could expand by more than 17,000km2 by the end of this century, a study published today in Nature reveals.

The common insecticide poisoning our rivers and wetlands

June 28, 2017

Urban streams and wetlands play an important role in the proper functioning of our cities. They protect our houses from floods, provide green spaces for recreation, trap and breakdown pollutants and provide valuable habitats ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.