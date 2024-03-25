The University of Montana, (U of M) was founded in 1893 in Missoula, Montana. Today, U of M has a student body of more than 13,850 students. U of M has numerous undergraduate programs and some graduate programs as well as a professional degree program in law. Noteworthy departments include, College of Forestry and Conservation and College of Health Professionals and Biomedical Sciences.

New study reveals unintended consequences of fire suppression

The escalation of extreme wildfires globally has prompted a critical examination of wildfire management strategies. A new study from the University of Montana reveals how fire suppression ensures that wildfires will burn ...

Earth Sciences

Mar 25, 2024

Salmonflies may adapt to warming mountain streams

With each passing year, climate change alters characteristics and increases temperatures of mountain streams all over the world. These changing conditions impact mountain-dwelling organisms in a number of direct and indirect ...

Evolution

Feb 8, 2023

Researchers find nutrient imbalance in Flathead Lake

As any gardener or farmer can tell you, nitrogen and phosphorus are chemical elements found in soils and fertilizers that plants need to grow. They also know different ratios of nitrogen and phosphorus are ideal or detrimental ...

Ecology

Jul 12, 2022

UM study finds microplastic pollution in Flathead Lake

They're in our oceans and rivers. They're in the food we eat and the water we drink. They've even been detected inside the human body. They're called microplastics—particles of plastic so small they can't be seen by the ...

Environment

Jun 23, 2022

