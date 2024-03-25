The University of Montana, (U of M) was founded in 1893 in Missoula, Montana. Today, U of M has a student body of more than 13,850 students. U of M has numerous undergraduate programs and some graduate programs as well as a professional degree program in law. Noteworthy departments include, College of Forestry and Conservation and College of Health Professionals and Biomedical Sciences.
- 32 Campus Drive Missoula, MT 59812
- http://www.umt.edu/
- http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_Montana
