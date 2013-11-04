Row, row, row your bots: But are they synchronized?

June 9, 2017
rowing
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

To get maximum propulsion, should a boat's team of rowers set their strokes to the same rhythm? Or should the rowers stagger the dropping and pulling of the oars through the water? Athletes and scientists have looked at the question, offering illuminating but inconclusive observations. But this month's Physics Today features a special article by fluid mechanic researchers at the Paris École Polytechnique laboratory of hydrodynamics (LadHyX), who provide data and fundamental physics approaches for coaches, sportspersons and scientists to keep in mind the next time they observe or get into a crew boat.

For their study, conducted in the pool of the École Polytechnique, the LadHyX researchers built a 2-m-long with eight robotic rowers and controlled the speed and phasing of the strokes; Physics Today has posted two of their runs online.

In "Row bots," Jean-Philippe Boucher, Romain Labbé and Christophe Clanet first offer some of the fascinating sports and scientific background for their experimentation. In the early 1980s, Soviet women's teams that participated in the World Rowing Championship placed the coxswain (the steerer) in the middle of rowing pairs, to facilitate out-of-phase strokes. (On race days, they played it safe and rowed in sync.)

Scientists, too, have been intrigued in various ways. In a 2010 study of shrimp krill movement, a Georgia Tech team found that this migratory marine denizen maximized its per exertion velocity by staggering the rhythmical flexing of its five pairs of legs.

History aside, these researchers wanted to come up with a clear sense of whether rowing in sync, or not, is better for speed. Their experimental boat is one-tenth the scale of a competitive race boat with a realistically shaped fiberglass hull. They compared the synchronous rowing run with trials in which they varied the stroke speed and phase relation of the eight robotic rowers. In addition to measuring the overall , the LadHyX researchers determined velocity fluctuations.

Read "Row bots" for free in this month's Physics Today to find out what the LadHyX found about synchronous and krill-like desynchronized rowing for raceboat competitions.

Explore further: Back pain the norm for young Perth rowers

More information: Jean-Philippe Boucher et al. Row bots, Physics Today (2017). DOI: 10.1063/PT.3.3606

Related Stories

Back pain the norm for young Perth rowers

November 4, 2013

Rowers as young as 14 in WA high schools are developing chronic lower back pain because of poor posture and technique that puts too much strain on their back, research suggests.

Microrobots inspired by nature

May 16, 2017

A revolutionary design mimics the rowing action of the cilia on single-celled Paramecium, demonstrating much faster movement than conventional microrobots.

The mechanical properties of sperm tails revealed

May 31, 2017

Scientists at the University of York have shown that a sperm tail utilizes interconnected elastic springs to transmit mechanical information to distant parts of the tail, helping it to bend and ultimately swim toward an egg.

Capsizing ends trans-Atlantic rowing attempt (Update)

April 7, 2013

Two Canadians and two Americans attempting to set a world record for an unassisted, human-powered row across the Atlantic Ocean have been rescued after a rogue wave capsized their boat after 73 days at sea, the U.S. Coast ...

Fitness has fallen since the days of Ancient Greece

February 8, 2007

We may not be as fit as the people of ancient Athens, despite all that modern diet and training can provide, according to research by University of Leeds (UK) exercise physiologist, Dr Harry Rossiter.

Recommended for you

Solving systems of linear equations with quantum mechanics

June 9, 2017

(Phys.org)—Physicists have experimentally demonstrated a purely quantum method for solving systems of linear equations that has the potential to work exponentially faster than the best classical methods. The results show ...

Neutrons zero in on the elusive magnetic Majorana fermion

June 8, 2017

Neutron scattering has revealed in unprecedented detail new insights into the exotic magnetic behavior of a material that, with a fuller understanding, could pave the way for quantum calculations far beyond the limits of ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.