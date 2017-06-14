Researchers develop a reliable forward error correction method for digital data

June 15, 2017
Russian researchers developed a reliable forward error correction method for digital data
SPbPU scientists were able to design codes, which surpass state-of-the-art competitors in performance and decoding simplicity. Credit: Peter the Great Saint-Petersburg Polytechnic University

Scientists of Peter the Great St.Petersburg Polytechnic University (SPbPU) have proposed a new channel coding method for the fifth generation of wireless systems (5G).

Channel coding theory encompasses techniques for introducing redundancy into information to protect it from errors that occur during transmission or storage. For example, human speech has some redundancy, so that not every combination of sounds or letters is a permissible word. This enables people to communicate even in a noisy environment. Storage and information transmission systems are integral parts of gadgets, smartphones and computers. Their developers implement simple, reliable methods to protect data from corruption.

Currently, many universities in the world are working on improving polar codes. This is the method of noise-immune coding developed by Turkish scientist Erdal Arikan. Significant progress in this area was achieved by SPbPU.

"We were able to design codes that surpass state-of-the-art competitors in performance and simplicity," says Peter Trifonov, an associate professor of the Higher School of Software Engineering at SPbPU.

"We generalized the construction of polar codes proposed by Arikan and obtained polar subcodes. We excluded some codewords from Arikan's polar codes, which could be easily entangled by the receiver, and introduced additional restrictions on the symbols of their codewords in order to simplify the error correction task of the decoder, " added Trifonov.

Russian researchers developed a reliable forward error correction method for digital data
Researchers of SPbPU proposed a computationally simple decoding algorithm for polar codes and subcodes. Credit: Peter the Great Saint-Petersburg Polytechnic University

In addition, the researchers of Polytechnic university proposed a computationally simple decoding algorithm for polar codes and subcodes. Decoding process can be interpreted as searching for the shortest path in a labyrinth. By predicting the average number of errors at different decoding phases (in the labyrinth corridors), it was possible to significantly reduce decoding complexity. As a result, scientists of SPbPU obtained both improved performance compared to widely used low-density parity check (LDPC) codes and decreased decoding complexity.

Improved performance enables communication system to operate in more challenging environment. This results in improved coverage and enables the system to support a larger number of users. And due to reduced complexity of decoding algorithms, mobile terminals will become more energy efficient.

Polar codes have not yet found an application in real devices, but now various generalizations of polar codes are considered by the leading international standardization bodies to be included as a part of 5G wireless standard .

Currently, theoretical foundations, including the principle of polar subcodes construction and decoding algorithms, are developed. Now researchers are working on adapting them for standardization and then they are going to start designing specific devices.

Explore further: First patent on low density parity check coding with soft decision decoding for spin-torque transfer MRAM

More information: P. Trifonov, "Star Polar Subcodes," 2017 IEEE Wireless Communications and Networking Conference Workshops (WCNCW), San Francisco, CA, 2017, pp. 1-6.
DOI: 10.1109/WCNCW.2017.7919043

Related Stories

Signaling success for 5th gen communications

March 7, 2017

One of the defining characteristics of the next generation of mobile communications will be the use of a multitude of lower-power antennas to maintain ubiquitous high-performance signal coverage. Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah ...

New frontier in error-correcting codes

October 1, 2014

Error-correcting codes are one of the glories of the information age: They're what guarantee the flawless transmission of digital information over the airwaves or through copper wire, even in the presence of the corrupting ...

Explained: Gallager codes

January 21, 2010

In the 1948 paper that created the field of information theory, MIT grad (and future professor) Claude Shannon threw down the gauntlet to future generations of researchers. In those predigital days, communications channels ...

Recommended for you

Clean energy stored in electric vehicles to power buildings

June 14, 2017

Stored energy from electric vehicles (EVs) can be used to power large buildings – creating new possibilities for the future of smart, renewable energy - thanks to ground-breaking battery research from WMG at the University ...

Breakthrough technology makes batteries safe and sustainable

June 14, 2017

As exploding batteries in mobile phones, computers and headphones continue to make headlines, researchers at Swinburne's Centre for Micro-Photonics are one step closer to producing commercially viable, chemical-free, long-lasting, ...

Printed sensors monitor tire wear in real time

June 14, 2017

Electrical engineers at Duke University have invented an inexpensive printed sensor that can monitor the tread of car tires in real time, warning drivers when the rubber meeting the road has grown dangerously thin.

Scientists use simple materials to create semi-soft robots

June 14, 2017

At the beginning of the decade, George Whitesides helped rewrite the rules of what a machine could be with the development of biologically inspired "soft robots." Now he's poised to rewrite them again, with help from some ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.