Red light has no effect on bat activity: Less disruption by changing artificial color

June 2, 2017
Red light has no effect on bat activity: Less disruption by changing artificial color
The red light posts are placed in otherwise undisturbed natural areas, to be able to measure the effect of light pollution. And to compare the differences between different colours of light. Credit: Kamiel Spoelstra / NIOO-KNAW

Artificial light at night can have a disruptive effect on bats, but not if the light is red. Switching to red light may therefore limit or prevent habitat loss for rare, light-shy bat species. The latest issue of Proceedings of the Royal Society B publishes results from five years of pioneering research led by the Netherlands Institute of Ecology (NIOO-KNAW).

It's the first time researchers have succeeded in measuring the effects of light with different spectra on the activity of slow-flying, light-shy bats in their foraging habitat. "We've found these bats to be equally active in red light and darkness", says principal researcher Kamiel Spoelstra. "White and green light, on the other hand, substantially reduce the bats' level of activity."

The effect of red light on more common bat such as the pipistrelle is reduced as well. Unlike a strong increase in activity of this species in white and , the activity in red light is comparable to darkness. This is caused by the strong attraction of insects to white and green (and not red) light. Pipistrelles opportunistically feed on these accumulated insects.

Real-life conditions

"The lack of effect of on both the rarer, light-shy species and the more common non-light-shy bats", concludes Spoelstra, "opens up possibilities for limiting the disruption caused by external, in natural areas, in situations where having light is considered desirable."

One of the things that make this research unique is that the intensity of the light used for the experiments holds up under real-life conditions. "In fact, it's entirely suitable for use on country roads." The scale and duration of the experiments also make them quite unique.

Red light has no effect on bat activity: Less disruption by changing artificial color
Light pollution affects the rarer, light-shy bats. They become less active in white and red artificially lit areas, resulting in habitat loss. This is a Natterer's bat. Credit: Kamiel Spoelstra / NIOO-KNAW

Bats hunt for insects at night because there's not much competition from other animals, and predators won't see them because it's too dark. Which is why artificial light can cause such disruption: less-common, slow-flying species such as Natterer's bat or the brown long-eared bat may feel vulnerable for visual predators like owls.

Agile flyers such as the pippistrelle, on the other hand, don't mind the extra light. On the contrary: streetlights come in handy for them for catching more insects. Larger such as the serotine bat and the lesser noctule, finally, fly high and don't seem to care either way.

Control row

"So for the more common species", says Spoelstra, "artificial light can serve as a facilitator while less common species face potential loss of habitat." Together with fellow scientists from NIOO and Wageningen University, and partners including Philips Lighting, he tried to find out if adjusting the colour of the light could limit or prevent this effect.

Over a five-year period, the researchers studied bat activity under experimental white, green and red LED-light conditions. For this, they used the one of a kind facilities of the 'Licht op Natuur' ("light on nature" ) project: eight study sites along forest edges in dark parts of the Netherlands. Each study site consists of four rows of streetlights in a single colour, and a control row of unlit streetlights.

The Licht op Natuur project isn't 'just' about bats, however. The study sites are used to measure the effects of artificial on a wide range of species including mice, larger mammals, plants, moths, soil animals and birds.

Explore further: Nathusius and Soprano bats are attracted to green light

More information: Kamiel Spoelstra et al, Response of bats to light with different spectra: light-shy and agile bat presence is affected by white and green, but not red light, Proceedings of the Royal Society B: Biological Sciences (2017). DOI: 10.1098/rspb.2017.0075

Related Stories

Nathusius and Soprano bats are attracted to green light

May 31, 2017

Some migratory bats are attracted to artificial green light which may interfere with their flight paths, according to a study published May 31, 2017 in the open-access journal PLOS ONE by Christian Voigt from the Leibniz ...

LED-lighting influences the activity of bats

September 1, 2016

The widespread replacement of conventional bulbs in street lighting by energy-saving light-emitting diodes (LEDs) has considerable influence on bats as urban nocturnal hunters. Opportunistic bats lose hunting opportunities ...

Switch off the lights for bats

March 16, 2015

New research has discredited the popular belief that street lighting is attractive to common bats. The study, carried out by scientists from the University of Exeter and Bat Conservation Ireland, found that bat activity was ...

To protect threatened bat species, street lights out

June 18, 2009

Slow-flying, woodland bats -- which tend to be at greater risk from extinction than their speedier kin—really don't like the light, according to a study published online in Current Biology, a Cell Press publication. Lesser ...

Recommended for you

A better dye job for roots—in plants

June 1, 2017

Once we start coloring our hair, we may be surprised to learn that we begin to have a problem in common with plant biologists: finding the right dye for our roots. In the case of the biologists, just the right chemical is ...

How the Galapagos cormorant lost its ability to fly

June 1, 2017

The flightless cormorant is one of a diverse array of animals that live on the Galapagos Islands, which piqued Charles Darwin's scientific curiosity in the 1830s. He hypothesized that altered evolutionary pressures may have ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.