Improving pig accommodations with mirrors

June 13, 2017 by Sandra Avant
Improving pig accommodations with mirrors
ARS scientists found that pigs preferred to be in pens with mirrors and rubber mats. Credit: Shelly Deboer

Agricultural Research Service (ARS) scientists are looking for ways to improve housing for farm animals, including pigs. Enhancing the animals' environment can help reduce stress, which in turn can improve growth and efficiency and decrease disease susceptibility.

According to the World Organization for Animal Health, animal diseases cause losses of at least 20 percent in livestock production globally. That represents more than 60 million tons of meat and more than 150 million tons of milk—valued at around $300 billion per year.

At the ARS Livestock Behavior Research Unit in West Lafayette, Indiana, scientists study animal behavior, stress, immunity, and other factors related to animal well-being and productivity.

To find ways to improve ' well-being and productivity, animal scientist Jeremy Marchant-Forde, former Purdue University graduate student Shelly DeBoer, and their colleagues examined the types of pens in which the spent most of their time. In the study, pigs had access to a standard rectangular pen with a metal floor and solid sides (the "control" pen, used for comparison), a pen with a rubber mat on the floor, another with a mirror on the wall, and a fourth that had a barred gate with a view of another pig across a passageway.

"Pigs preferred to spend about 40 percent of their time in the pen where they could see the other pig," Marchant-Forde says. "They spent about 10 percent of their time in the control pen and 20 and 30 percent, respectively, in pens with the mirror and the mat."

In a second analysis, each pen was categorized as "social" or "nonsocial." The pens with the mirror and view of the other pig were in the social category, and the control and rubber-mat enclosures were in the nonsocial category. The scientists examined which of these pens the pigs preferred when a person was present or absent.

"When undisturbed, pigs only slightly preferred the social over the nonsocial pens, and the pen across from the other pig was clearly used more than the pen with the mirror," Marchant-Forde says. "When a person was present, pigs spent nearly 90 percent of their time in one of the social pens, and the mirror was as popular as the companion."

The pig's own reflection in the mirror may be perceived as a companion pig, offering support at stressful times. The mirrored pen may also be useful in improving a pig's ability to cope with stress when housed alone, he adds, but more research is needed for confirmation.

In commercial farming, using a becomes less important because pigs are kept in groups, Marchant-Forde says. However, rubber mats could help improve the pigs' environment, which may help reduce stress and thereby enhance production efficiency.

Explore further: Tryptophan-enriched diet reduces pig aggression

Related Stories

Tryptophan-enriched diet reduces pig aggression

March 18, 2010

Feeding the amino acid tryptophan to young female pigs as part of their regular diet makes them less aggressive and easier to manage, according to a study by Agricultural Research Service (ARS) scientists and cooperators.

Pigs learn to understand mirrors

October 9, 2009

(PhysOrg.com) -- A study of domesticated pigs has found that with just a little experimentation they can find food based only on a reflection in a mirror.

Scientists discover how some pigs cope in cold climates

May 31, 2017

A new paper in the Journal of Molecular Cell Biology revealed that pig breeds such as Tibetan pigs and Min pigs use a unique method to survive when exposed to cold environments. This has important implications for the swine ...

Pigs prefer 3 square meals a day

June 24, 2008

Pigs raised in conventional indoor pens have different feeding patterns from those raised under more natural conditions. Research published today in BioMed Central's open access journal Acta Veterinaria Scandinavica shows ...

Recommended for you

Mitochondria behind blood cell formation

June 13, 2017

New Northwestern Medicine research published in Nature Cell Biology has shown that mitochondria, traditionally known for their role creating energy in cells, also play an important role in hematopoiesis, the body's process ...

A molecular plaster to repair DNA

June 13, 2017

All cells are confronted with DNA damage, for example by exposure of the skin to UV rays, chemical byproducts of nerve cells consuming sugar, or immune cells destroying bacteria. If these DNA lesions are not - or badly - ...

E. coli bacteria's defense secret revealed

June 13, 2017

By tagging a cell's proteins with fluorescent beacons, Cornell researchers have found out how E. coli bacteria defend themselves against antibiotics and other poisons. Probably not good news for the bacteria.

Fungus uses zombie female beetles to infect males

June 12, 2017

A combined team of researchers from the University of Arkansas and Cornell University has found that a type of fungus kills female goldenrod soldier beetles in a unique way—by causing them to attract males, which assists ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.