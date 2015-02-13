Mountain lions fear humans, fleeing when they hear our voices, new study reveals

June 20, 2017
Mountain lions fear humans, fleeing when they hear our voices, new study reveals
Mountain lions fear humans, fleeing when they hear human voices. Credit: Sebastian Kennerknecht/pumapix.com

"Fraidy cat" isn't the way most people think of mountain lions, but when it comes to encounters with humans, perhaps they should.

New research into the behavior of these big cats indicates that they don't like encountering humans any more than we like bumping into them on hiking trails. The findings are particularly valuable as human development encroaches on lion habitat and drives up the number of human-puma encounters.

"We exposed pumas in the Santa Cruz mountains to the sound of to see if they would react with fear and flee, and the results were striking: They were definitely afraid of humans," said Justine Smith, lead author of the paper "Fear of the human 'super predator' reduces feeding time in large carnivores," published in the June 21 online edition of the Proceedings of the Royal Society B.

Smith, who led the study as a graduate student in environmental studies at UC Santa Cruz, and her colleagues devised a novel experiment to gauge puma behavior: Her team placed audio equipment at puma kill sites in the Santa Cruz Mountains; when a puma came to feed, its movements triggered motion-activated technology that broadcast recordings of people talking, and a hidden camera captured the puma's responses. They broadcast recordings of Pacific tree frog vocalizations as a control.

"We found that pumas almost always ran from the sound of humans—and almost never ran from the sound of frogs," said Smith, now a postdoctoral researcher at UC Berkeley. In 29 experiments involving 17 pumas, the pumas fled in 83 percent of cases as soon as it heard human voices, and only once upon hearing frogs.

The video will load shortly
A puma in the Santa Cruz mountains shows no response to the sound of frogs but flees when it hears human voices. Credit: Santa Cruz Puma Project

In addition to establishing the fear response, the study reveals changes in puma feeding behavior that could have implications for their well-being in human-dominated landscapes—and their impact on prey populations, particularly deer. The results build on previous work showing higher kill rates and lower feeding times in more human-populated areas.

"We found that pumas took longer to return to their kills after hearing people, and subsequently reduced their feeding on kills by about half," said Smith. "Those behavioral changes are significant, as our has shown that they cause pumas to increase their kill rates by 36 percent in areas with high human activity."

This is the first study to experimentally link the fear of humans to feeding behavior in large carnivores, said Chris Wilmers, associate professor of environmental studies at UC Santa Cruz and a senior author on the study.

"Fear is the mechanism behind an ecological cascade that goes from humans to pumas to increased puma predation on deer," said Wilmers, a wildlife ecologist who studies the cascading effects large carnivores can have on their prey. "We're seeing that human disturbance—beyond hunting—may alter the ecological role of . As we encroach on lion habitat, our presence will likely affect the link between top predators and their prey."

The experiment was part of a long-term study of puma ecology in the Santa Cruz Mountains that began in 2008. All 17 pumas in this study have housing developments in their home range, and exposure to humans is commonplace. Kill sites were identified with data transmitted from GPS-monitoring collars worn by pumas that have been captured, collared, and released as part of the project. Human voice recordings were broadcast to mimic the natural volume of conversation.

Explore further: Female pumas kill more, eat less when humans are near, study finds

More information: Fear of the human "super predator" reduces feeding time in large carnivores, Proceedings of the Royal Society B, rspb.royalsocietypublishing.org/lookup/doi/10.1098/rspb.2017.0433

Related Stories

How humans threaten pumas just by being nearby

February 5, 2016

You are wandering in the forest where you live, thinking about what you are going to have for dinner. Among the familiar calls of chickadees, you hear a foreign sound. You crouch in hiding, frightened for yourself and your ...

Pumas in populated areas kill more and eat less

January 22, 2015

Female pumas in areas with a high density of housing kill more deer but eat less of the carcasses than those in areas with little housing, finds a study in Proceedings of the Royal Society B.

How human-puma interaction may change the food web

January 1, 2016

My phone buzzed in distress the evening of Nov. 10. UC Santa Cruz had just sent a text alert warning me and other students that someone had seen a mountain lion on campus. Stay indoors, it said. Luckily, I'd managed to pry ...

Puma tracking reveals impact of habitat fragmentation

April 18, 2013

(Phys.org) —In the first published results of more than three years of tracking mountain lions in the Santa Cruz Mountains, UC Santa Cruz researchers document how human development affects the predators' habits.

Recommended for you

Spectrin proteins spring into action to restore nucleus

June 20, 2017

When you lift weights, carry heavy boxes, or engage in physical activity, the cells in your body stretch and deform to accommodate your movements. But how do your cells recover, or return to their original state, once you ...

Breakthrough in algae biofuel research reported

June 20, 2017

ExxonMobil and Synthetic Genomics Inc. today announced a breakthrough in joint research into advanced biofuels involving the modification of an algae strain that more than doubled its oil content without significantly inhibiting ...

3 comments

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

TheGhostofOtto1923
not rated yet 2 hours ago
Well sure. The bold ones were repeatedly killed off. Like black bears. Its a form of domestication.
24volts
5 / 5 (1) 1 hour ago
I don't think so. It's basically a simple case of 'if you hassle a human you are going to die" Cats are not stupid and they do communicate with each other. The same reason most larger predators have learned to stay away from us.
Whydening Gyre
not rated yet 25 minutes ago
What about caes where they have attacked humans? Out of fear?

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.