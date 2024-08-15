University of California-Santa Cruz, (UC Santa Cruz) was founded in 1965 as one of the ten University of California campuses. UCSC has a student body of 15,000 undergraduate, graduate, and professional degrees. UC Santa Cruz has a high rate of students who go beyond a bachelor degree and obtain a doctoral degree. UC Santa Cruz has a full range of undergraduate, graduate and doctoral programs. UC Santa Cruz is located about 75-miles south of San Francisco in one of the most picturesque areas of California where the sea and the Lomond Mountain Ridge frame the campus.
- Address
- 1156 High Street
Santa Cruz, CA 95064
- Website
- http://www.ucsc.edu/public/
- Wikipedia
- http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_California,_Santa_Cruz
Some content from Wikipedia,
licensed under CC BY-SA
Subscribe to rss feed