University of California-Santa Cruz, (UC Santa Cruz) was founded in 1965 as one of the ten University of California campuses. UCSC has a student body of 15,000 undergraduate, graduate, and professional degrees. UC Santa Cruz has a high rate of students who go beyond a bachelor degree and obtain a doctoral degree. UC Santa Cruz has a full range of undergraduate, graduate and doctoral programs. UC Santa Cruz is located about 75-miles south of San Francisco in one of the most picturesque areas of California where the sea and the Lomond Mountain Ridge frame the campus.

Address
1156 High Street Santa Cruz, CA 95064
Website
http://www.ucsc.edu/public/
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_California,_Santa_Cruz

New study discovers tiny target on RNA to short-circuit inflammation

UC Santa Cruz researchers have discovered a peptide in human RNA that regulates inflammation and may provide a new path for treating diseases such as arthritis and lupus. The team used a screening process based on the powerful ...

Molecular & Computational biology

May 25, 2024

Study discovers cellular activity that hints recycling is in our DNA

Although you may not appreciate them, or have even heard of them, throughout your body, countless microscopic machines called spliceosomes are hard at work. As you sit and read, they are faithfully and rapidly putting back ...

Molecular & Computational biology

May 11, 2024

page 1 from 40