University of California-Santa Cruz, (UC Santa Cruz) was founded in 1965 as one of the ten University of California campuses. UCSC has a student body of 15,000 undergraduate, graduate, and professional degrees. UC Santa Cruz has a high rate of students who go beyond a bachelor degree and obtain a doctoral degree. UC Santa Cruz has a full range of undergraduate, graduate and doctoral programs. UC Santa Cruz is located about 75-miles south of San Francisco in one of the most picturesque areas of California where the sea and the Lomond Mountain Ridge frame the campus.

Address 1156 High Street Santa Cruz, CA 95064 Website http://www.ucsc.edu/public/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_California,_Santa_Cruz

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed