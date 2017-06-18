Lightning kills 22 in Bangladesh

June 20, 2017
More than 200 people were killed by lightning in Bangladesh last year. Experts say climate change has exacerbated the problme an
More than 200 people were killed by lightning in Bangladesh last year. Experts say climate change has exacerbated the problme and also blame the loss of taller trees like palms that used to act as lightning conductors

Lightning strikes have killed at least 22 people in Bangladesh in the last 48 hours, authorities said Tuesday, a week after monsoon rains triggered a series of deadly landslides in the country.

The deaths came as storms swept the country on Sunday and Monday, the head of the disaster management department Reaz Ahmed told AFP.

Among the dead were a couple and their young daughter who were were working on a peanut farm when they were struck by lightning.

Hundreds of die every year from in Bangladesh and experts say climate change has exacerbated the problem.

They also blame deforestation and the loss of taller trees like palms that used to act as lightning conductors.

Last year authorities declared a natural disaster when the official toll topped 200 deaths, with 82 people dying on a single day in May.

Experts say the true figure is likely much higher as many deaths go unreported. One independent monitor said 349 people were killed by lightning strikes in 2016.

Disaster officials spent several months last year looking at ways to reduce the toll and later came up with a programme to plant a million palm trees.

The meteorological department has also trained 20,000 school students on measures to avoid being struck by lightning.

Last week, more than 160 people were killed and hundreds of homes were destroyed in landslides triggered by heavy in the country's southeast.

Explore further: Bangladesh plants million trees to cut lightning toll

Related Stories

Measuring the human impact of weather

May 18, 2017

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) has announced today world records for the highest reported historical death tolls from tropical cyclones, tornadoes, lightning and hailstorms. It marks the first time the official ...

Where Lightning Strikes More Than Twice

June 21, 2010

Lightning is one of Mother Nature's double-edged swords; it is beautiful to watch as it lights up the sky, but it is dangerous when it hits the ground at a scorching 50,000 degrees F and brings with it a jolt of 100 million ...

Study confirms lightning more powerful over ocean than land

June 15, 2017

People who live and work along coasts and coastlines everywhere may be more likely to experience a super-charged lightning strike, according to new research from Florida Institute of Technology that shows lightning can be ...

Recommended for you

Volcanic eruptions triggered dawn of the dinosaurs

June 19, 2017

Huge pulses of volcanic activity are likely to have played a key role in triggering the end Triassic mass extinction, which set the scene for the rise and age of the dinosaurs, new Oxford University research has found.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.