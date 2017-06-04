Image: Mysterious South Pole formation on Mars

June 5, 2017
Image: Mysterious South Pole formation on Mars
Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/Univ. of Arizona

This observation from NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter show it is late summer in the Southern hemisphere, so the Sun is low in the sky and subtle topography is accentuated in orbital images.

We see many shallow pits in the bright residual cap of carbon dioxide ice (also called "Swiss cheese terrain"). There is also a deeper, circular formation that penetrates through the ice and dust. This might be an or it could be a collapse pit.

The map is projected here at a scale of 50 centimeters (19.7 inches) per pixel. [The original image scale is 49.7 centimeters (19.6 inches) per pixel (with 2 x 2 binning); objects on the order of 149 centimeters (67.3 inches) across are resolved.] North is up.

Explore further: Image: The splitting of the dunes

Related Stories

Image: The splitting of the dunes

March 30, 2017

The mound in the center of this Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) image appears to have blocked the path of the dunes as they marched south (north is to the left in this image) across the scene. Many of these transverse dunes ...

Phoenix Digs Deeper Trench

June 16, 2008

This color-coded elevation map shows the "Dodo-Goldilocks" trench dug by the Robotic Arm on NASA's Phoenix Mars Lander.

Image: Frosted dunes on Mars

June 8, 2016

Sand dunes cover much of this terrain, which has large boulders lying on flat areas between the dunes.

Image: A whole new world for Curiosity

August 14, 2012

(Phys.org) -- This color-enhanced view -- taken by the High Resolution Imaging Science Experiment (HiRISE) on NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter as the satellite flew overhead -- shows the terrain around the rover's landing ...

Recommended for you

NASA's asteroid-hunting spacecraft a discovery machine

June 5, 2017

NASA's Near-Earth Object Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer (NEOWISE) mission has released its third year of survey data, with the spacecraft discovering 97 previously unknown celestial objects in the last year. Of those, ...

Hubble's tale of two exoplanets: Nature vs. nurture

June 5, 2017

Is it a case of nature versus nurture when it comes to two "cousin" exoplanets? In a unique experiment, scientists used NASA's Hubble Space Telescope to study two "hot Jupiter" exoplanets. Because these planets are virtually ...

1 comment

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

Osiris1
not rated yet 8 hours ago
Odd, an inverse circular frustrum of a cone with a flat bottom parallel to the surface. What is the odds of that occurring in the real world and at the south pole of anything.... Especially with NO ice around it. Maybe something underneath the 'hatch' that is warmer?? C'mon trolls, have fun.

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.