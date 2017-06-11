Historic shipwreck discovered off Southern California coast

This undated image provided by NOAA shows the USCG Cutter McCulloch that was launched in 1896. Researchers discovered the remains of a San Francisco-based U.S. Coast Guard cutter that first set out to sea during the Spanish American War and sank off the coast of Southern California 100 years ago, officials announced. On Tuesday, June 13, 2017, officials will host a news conference to highlight the ship's history and to pay tribute to the ship and its crews, including two crewmen who died in the line of duty. (NOAA/Mare Island Museum via AP) Researchers have discovered the underwater wreck of a U.S. Coast Guard ship that first set out to sea during the Spanish-American War and sunk off the coast of Southern California 100 years ago, officials said.

Officials on Tuesday will share the history of the San Francisco-based ship and pay tribute to its crews—including two members who died in the line of duty.

Researchers with the Coast Guard and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration also will tell the story of the joint underwater exploration that led to the shipwreck's discovery.

The USCGC McCulloch began its career as part of Commodore George Dewey's Asiatic Squadron in the Battle of Manila Bay during the Spanish-American War.

Cutters based in San Francisco in the late 1800s and early 1900s represented American interests throughout the Pacific. They also played important roles in the development of the Western U.S.

After the war, the cutter patrolled the West Coast and later was dispatched to enforce fur seal regulations in the Pribilof Islands off the coast of Alaska, where it also served as a floating courtroom in remote areas.

The USCGC McCulloch sank on June 13, 1917, 3 miles (5 kilometers) northwest of Point Conception, California, after colliding with a civilian steamship.

Explore further: 'Perfect Storm' ship about to become part of artificial reef