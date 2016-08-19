Coast Guard airlifts 2 guides mauled by bear in Alaska

A man and a woman mauled by a bear in Alaska were airlifted by a Coast Guard helicopter to receive medical treatment.

The Coast Guard says the two are wilderness guides who were leading a group of cruise ship passengers on a hike about 30 miles north of Sitka.

The cruise vessel Wilderness Explorer on Thursday afternoon notified the Coast Guard that two of its passengers had been mauled.

The Coast Guard launched a helicopter from Sitka.

The crew hoisted the man and woman into the chopper and transported them to emergency medical personnel in Sitka with what the Coast Guard said were "multiple injuries and severe lacerations."

Winds of 23 mph were reported at the time.

Their conditions were not immediately known.

