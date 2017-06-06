June 6, 2017

Google to teach school kids about online safety, etiquette

Google to teach school kids about online safety, etiquette
This April 26, 2017, file photo shows a Google icon on a mobile phone in Philadelphia. Google is spearheading an educational campaign to teach pre-teen children how to protect themselves from scams, predators and other trouble. The program announced Tuesday, June 6, is called "Be Internet Aware." (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Google is spearheading an educational campaign to teach pre-teen children how to protect themselves from scams, predators and other trouble.

The program announced Tuesday is called "Be Internet Awesome." Google coordinated the curriculum with several online safety groups, including the Family Online Safety Institute , the Internet Keep Safe Coalition and Connect Safely .

The lessons are tailored for kids ranging from eight to 12 years old, a time when many of today's children are getting their own smartphones and other devices that connect to the internet. To make the experience more fun, Google and its partners developed a game called "Interland" to help teach children about the ins and outs of online safety.

Google is encouraging teachers to use elements of its program in their classrooms, too.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: Google to teach school kids about online safety, etiquette (2017, June 6) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2017-06-google-school-kids-online-safety.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Google+ social network gets overhaul
6 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Are human database related jobs going to disappear?

2 hours ago

AT&T 5G cellular home internet - first impressions

20 hours ago

The best and most secure password manager

Sep 7, 2024

Stupid question about what brand of laptop to buy

Sep 6, 2024

How Modern Video Codecs Work

Sep 3, 2024

The forum background is perfect for cleaning screens

Sep 2, 2024

More from Computing and Technology

Load comments (1)