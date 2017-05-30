Giant iceberg poised to snap off from Antarctica: scientists

June 1, 2017 by Mariëtte Le Roux
Huge ice blocks breaking off the Antarctic shelf could release vast amounts of water, significantly raising ocean levels
Huge ice blocks breaking off the Antarctic shelf could release vast amounts of water, significantly raising ocean levels

An expanse of ice roughly the size of Delaware is close to breaking off from the warming Antarctic ice shelf to form one of the world's largest-ever icebergs, scientists said Thursday.

On the day President Donald Trump is to announce whether or not the United States will withdraw from the Paris Agreement to limit climate change, satellite data showed that the West Antarctic Larsen C shelf is poised to shed an ice block measuring about 5,000 square kilometres (1,900 square miles).

"The rift in Larsen C is likely to lead to one of the largest icebergs ever recorded," said Swansea University in Wales, whose scientists are monitoring the creeping crack.

The rift, which is threatening to carve off a finger-shaped iceberg about 350 metres thick, expanded by 17 kilometres (11 miles) in six days, leaving just a 13-kilometre thread attaching it to the main ice sheet.

"The timing of calving is probably very close," a university statement said.

"There appears to be very little to prevent the iceberg from breaking away completely."

An ice shelf is a floating extension of a land-covering ice sheet.

Larsen C is the most northerly of the Antarctic ice shelves, as well as the largest. The calving of the iceberg would see it lose about a tenth of its total area, shrinking it to its smallest size on record.

On its own, the huge ice cube would not add to sea level rise.

But its detachment may render the remainder of the Larsen C shelf unstable and vulnerable to collapse, which would release vast amounts of water, scientists say.

Latest shelf to fall

If all the glaciers held back by Larsen C were to run into the ocean, the global water mark would increase by about 10 centimetres (four inches), the researchers said.

The West Antarctic ice sheet holds enough frozen water to raise the average sea level by about six metres (20 feet).

Two smaller shelves on the eastern side of the Antarctic peninsula have already collapsed.

The first, Larsen A, was lost in 1995. Seven years later, the Larsen B shelf followed—at 3,250 square kilometres, it was the size of Rhode Island.

The Larsen B event had no precedent since the end of the last Ice Age some 12,000 years ago, according to glaciologists.

"It is widely accepted that warming ocean and atmospheric temperatures have been a factor in earlier disintegrations of ice shelves elsewhere on the Antarctic Peninsula," the Swansea team said.

Antarctica is one of the fastest warming places on the planet, they added, "a feature which will certainly not have hindered the development of the rift."

Ice shelves break up naturally, but global warming is thought to have accelerated the process, though this has not been scientifically proven.

Scores of countries committed to the 2015 Paris Agreement, which calls for efforts to cap global warming at "well under" two degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) over pre-industrial era levels.

Temperatures have already increased by 1.1 degrees Celsius from those levels.

On the campaign trail, Trump threatened to "cancel" the global pact, and he has said he will announce his final decision later Thursday.

Explore further: Massive Antarctic ice shelf ready to break apart

Related Stories

Image: Antarctica's changing Larsen Ice Shelf

February 8, 2017

The Larsen Ice Shelf is situated along the northeastern coast of the Antarctic Peninsula, one of the fastest-warming places on the planet. In the past three decades, two large sections of the ice shelf (Larsen A and B) have ...

Giant iceberg set to calve from Larsen C ice shelf

January 6, 2017

A huge iceberg, roughly the size of Norfolk, looks set to break away from the Larsen C ice shelf on the Antarctic Peninsula.  Larsen C is more than twice the size of Wales. Satellite observations from December 2016 show ...

Recommended for you

A new twist on uranium's origin story, by CSU scientists

June 1, 2017

Uranium, the radioactive element that fuels nuclear power plants and occurs naturally in the Earth's crust, is typically mined from large sandstone deposits deep underground. The uranium in these deposits, which are called ...

How hot were the oceans when life first evolved?

June 1, 2017

We know little about Earth's surface temperatures for the first 4 billion years or so of its history. This presents a limitation into research of life's origins on Earth and also how it might arise on distant worlds as well.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.