France's Altice USA rallies in New York market debut

June 22, 2017
Altice USA, part of the telecom empire of French magnate Patrick Drahi—seen at a March 2017 press conference in Paris—raised som
Altice USA, part of the telecom empire of French magnate Patrick Drahi—seen at a March 2017 press conference in Paris—raised some $1.9 billion in an initial public offering in New York

Altice USA shares rallied Thursday in their New York market debut after the telecom group controlled by French billionaire Patrick Drahi raised some $1.9 billion in an initial public offering.

Shares traded up 5.6 percent at $31.69 in early exchanges on Wall Street.

Altice USA priced some 63.9 million shares at $30 in the biggest telecom IPO since the dotcom collapse in 2000.

The IPO is part of a US offensive by Drahi and Altice, which operates cable and broadband in 21 US states and competes against American rivals such as Verizon and Comcast.

Altice is investing in fiber-optic connections and plans to introduce a new kind of cable box for the US market, and is expected to seek additional expansion in the United States.

In France, Drahi's holdings include the country's second-largest mobile operator SFR, as well as media groups Liberation, i24News, BFM and RMC.

Explore further: Cable operator Altice to launch super-fast fiber in US

Related Stories

Recommended for you

Ringing the changes: Dutch bike lock blocks rider's phone

June 21, 2017

A telecom company in the Netherlands has teamed up with the country's traffic safety authority to develop a bicycle lock that also blocks its mobile network, in a move aimed at protecting young riders who regularly pedal ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.