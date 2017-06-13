Distant fish relatives share looks

June 15, 2017
fish
A school of sardines in Italy. Credit: Wikimedia / Alessandro Duci

James Cook University scientists have found evidence that even distantly related Australian fish species have evolved to look and act like each other, which confirms a central tenet of evolutionary theory.

Dr Aaron Davis from the Centre for Tropical Water and Aquatic Ecosystem Research (TropWATER) at JCU said the phenomenon, known as , happens when different fish adopt similar lifestyles and evolve through time to look very similar.

Scientists used techniques such as scanning electron microscopy and x-ray imaging to investigate species' bodies and feeding mechanisms.

"The study highlighted some really striking similarities in characteristics like tooth and jaw structure and body shape between Australian freshwater grunters and several other marine fish families when they share feeding habits," said Dr Davis.

Convergent evolution is one of the fundamental predictions of . The JCU research was published in the prestigious Proceedings of the Royal Society B journal (and highlighted on the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences website).

It identified significant convergence in body form between Australian freshwater terapontid grunters and several distantly related marine fish families separated by 30-50 million years of evolution.

Dr Davis said Australia's freshwater fish are quite unique.

"We don't have lots of the freshwater fish families we see elsewhere because of our long geographic isolation from other continents. Most of our freshwater fish have actually evolved from marine fish groups that have invaded and adapted to Australian freshwaters over millions of years."

He said this meant Australian provided a rare testing ground for theories about evolution and the role of factors such as habitat, diet and competition in shaping evolutionary processes.

"It matches our expectations regarding , but we haven't seen this process documented at such broad habitat and time scales all that frequently, so it's quite exciting," he said.

Explore further: Distantly related fish find same evolutionary solution to dark water

More information: Aaron M. Davis et al, Widespread ecomorphological convergence in multiple fish families spanning the marine–freshwater interface, Proceedings of the Royal Society B: Biological Sciences (2017). DOI: 10.1098/rspb.2017.0565

Related Stories

Crawling, breathing fish on a course to invade Australia

June 5, 2015

Australian marine biologists are worried that a species of perch native to Southeast Asia (the climbing perch, aka Anabas testudineus), will soon make its way onto the Australian mainland in the near future, putting native ...

Fish out of water are more common than thought

June 22, 2016

Fish have evolved the ability to live on land many times, challenging the perception that this extreme lifestyle shift was likely to have been a rare occurrence in ancient times, new UNSW Australia research shows.

Recommended for you

Distant fish relatives share looks

June 15, 2017

James Cook University scientists have found evidence that even distantly related Australian fish species have evolved to look and act like each other, which confirms a central tenet of evolutionary theory.

Eyes in the sky reveal extent of gray seal recovery

June 14, 2017

Using research drones, thermal cameras and free images from Google Earth, two Duke University-led studies confirm that gray seals are making a comeback off the New England and eastern Canadian coasts.

Anti-malaria drugs: Potential new target identified

June 14, 2017

A newly described protein could be an effective target for combatting drug-resistant malaria parasites. The protein, the transcription factor PfAP2-I, regulates a number of genes involved with the parasite's invasion of red ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.