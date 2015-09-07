Disorder during language lessons at ethnically diverse schools

June 9, 2017
Disorder during language lessons at ethnically diverse schools
Africa Studio. Credit: Shutterstock

Pupils at schools with greater ethnic diversity experience more disorder during language lessons. This is one of the outcomes of research conducted by Gert-Jan Veerman, Lecturer in Education Studies at the Christelijke Hogeschool Ede (CHE). He defended his PhD thesis at the University of Amsterdam on Thursday 1 June. His research was made possible by a Doctoral Grant for Teachers from NWO.

Veerman himself worked in primary education for ten years. During his research, he discovered that in Western countries – where migrants have greater participation rights in society – pupils suffer less from the influence of on disorder. According to Veerman, this demonstrates how the focus of integration either on including or on excluding migrants correlates with everyday situations in ethnically diverse schools.

For his research, Veerman analysed the responses of over 108,000 15-year-old pupils at more than 3,500 schools in 20 different Western countries. As part of a PISA study (Programme for International Student Assessment), the pupils were asked whether they were able to work in class, whether whether the pupils listened to the teacher and whether there was disorder or uproar in class. The pupils' responses were linked to the ethnic in the and to a migrant integration policy index (MIPEX). The research revealed that an inclusive integration policy at ethnically diverse schools indirectly provides more opportunities for pupils to work on their because there is less disorder.

Atmosphere at ethnically diverse schools

Veerman: 'Compared with most other countries, the Netherlands offers migrants more opportunities to participate, according to the MIPEX. Changes to this policy could have consequences for the atmosphere at ethnically diverse schools. This calls for teachers to consciously respond to changes in integration policy, which affect the lives of children in their classes.'

The relationship between ethnic diversity and school performance is a subject of current debate on school segregation. It is unclear whether such a relationship exists and if so, in what way. These debates have hardly touched on pupils' behaviour during lessons. This PhD thesis examines the relationship between ethnic diversity and school performance among pupils in primary schools in the Netherlands and pupils in secondary education in a variety of European countries. A distinction is made between the percentage of pupils with a migrant background and ethnic diversity. Ethnic diversity was found to have only minor effects. These effects only concerned reading comprehension for children with a migrant background.

Explore further: A focus on quadratic equations

Related Stories

A focus on quadratic equations

March 27, 2017

Oxford researchers are taking part in an international study to film the teaching of quadratic equations for secondary school pupils. The hope is that lessons will be learned on how to bring out the best in pupils learning ...

Teachers' assessments not always conducive to fair education

April 16, 2013

Teachers' assessments of pupils' literacy can vary significantly, even for pupils with similar test scores. This may interfere with children's right to fair and gender-equal education, according to a new doctoral thesis from ...

Recommended for you

Intelligent crowd reviewing of scientific papers tested

June 9, 2017

(Phys.org)—Online chemistry journal Synlett, which is published by Thieme, has tested the idea of intelligent crowd reviewing of scientific papers. The project was the brainchild of Benjamin List, a journal editor (and ...

T. rex was not feathery, study says

June 7, 2017

Tyrannosaurus rex had scales, not feathers, said a study Wednesday which rescues the giant lizard's reputation as a fearsome killer with a rough-and-tough hide.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.