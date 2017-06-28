Biodistribution of selenium highlights developmental exposure risks

June 29, 2017
Biodistribution of selenium highlights developmental exposure risks
Autoradiographs reveal biodistribution of selenium throughout metamorphosis. Credit: Australian Nuclear Science and Technology Organisation (ANSTO)

ANSTO and Griffith University environmental researchers and imaging scientists have contributed to a better understanding of how pollutants accumulate and are distributed in amphibians during the larval and metamorphic stages of development.

The investigators, who have published their findings in Environmental Science and Technology, used nuclear techniques to analyse where excess selenium accumulates in tadpoles.

The study showed that tadpoles retained levels of selenium from the larval stage through metamorphosis.

Importantly, the study also demonstrated that accumulated selenium could transfer within the animals as tissues are remodelled or degenerated during amphibian development.

"The findings may help explain why amphibians in the larval stage have an increased sensitivity to contaminants," said Dr Tom Creswell, a co-author of the paper with Dr Chantal Lanctôt (below right).

"Chantal has done some outstanding work which has revealed how a clear picture of the biodistribution of a toxic substance is essential to understand all risks associated with exposure."

Selenium is a macronutrient that is essential for health but excess concentrations bring toxicity.

Anthropogenic activities, such as mining, agriculture and the consumption of fossil fuels have been found to release selenium into surrounding waterways.

Using radioisotopic tracers and autoradiographic imaging at ANSTO, the investigators were able to visually identify the sites in the tadpoles where selenium had accumulated.

Tadpoles are rapidly growing organisms, and they undergo substantial physical and physiological changes as they develop into frogs.

Tadpoles of the native species Limnodynastes peronii were exposed to a low concentration of selenium (in the form of selenite) in water for seven days.

The investigators chose to evaluate a low concentration of selenite, which was within the range found in polluted surface waters, to evaluate bioaccumulation without causing an overt toxicological response from the tadpole.

After seven days, the whole body content of selenium was equivalent to 1.9 μg Se/g dry weight. After transfer to clean water, the tadpoles had eliminated most of the selenium (42% in the first 3 days and a further 41% over the following 10 days). Only 10-14% of the initial selenium remained at the end of the experiment.

The selenium was predominantly found in the liver, kidney, gut and gallbladder. The proportion of selenium in the liver and gallbladder increased 3-4 times during development.

Concentrations were drastically reduced in the excretory organ and gut during metamorphosis.

"The proportion of selenium within the eyes of the tadpole increased during its development and this is an important finding because of the known association of selenium with ocular malformations in other species, including humans," said Lanctôt.

Audioradiographs revealed that it accumulated predominantly within the ocular lens with lower levels in the retina.

"To our knowledge, this is the first report of selenium accumulation in the eyes of an amphibian, " said Lanctôt.

The study was an extension of previous research on the same species published in Aquatic Toxicology, which compared accumulation kinetics between two different forms of selenium common to aquatic environments, selenite and selenate, and found that accumulated significantly more selenium in the form of selenite.

The research team is now applying Synchrotron-based imaging tools to better understand the accumulation and biodistribution of , and other trace elements, in developing amphibians.

Explore further: Selenium deficiency promoted by climate change

More information: Chantal M. Lanctôt et al. Bioaccumulation and Biodistribution of Selenium in Metamorphosing Tadpoles, Environmental Science & Technology (2017). DOI: 10.1021/acs.est.7b00300

Related Stories

Selenium deficiency promoted by climate change

February 20, 2017

Selenium is an essential micronutrient obtained from dietary sources such as cereals. The selenium content of foodstuffs largely depends on concentrations in the soil: previous studies have shown that low selenium concentrations ...

Selenium status influence cancer risk

August 31, 2016

As a nutritional trace element, selenium forms an essential part of our diet. In collaboration with the International Agency for Research on Cancer, researchers from Charité - Universitätsmedizin Berlin have been able to ...

Biological selenium removal: The solution to pollution?

September 15, 2008

Selenium has been referred to as an "essential toxin" due to the fact that it shows only a marginal line between the nutritious requirement and toxic effects upon exposure. The steep dose response curve due to bioaccumulation ...

Selenium protects men against diabetes

March 17, 2010

The role of selenium in diabetes has been controversial, with some studies suggesting that it raises diabetes risk and others finding that it is protective. Now, research published in BioMed Central's open access journal ...

Recommended for you

2020 deadline to avert climate catastrophe: experts

June 28, 2017

Humanity must put carbon dioxide emissions on a downward slope by 2020 to have a realistic shot at capping global warming at well under two degrees Celsius, the bedrock goal of the Paris climate accord, experts said Wednesday.

Concurrent hot and dry summers more common in future: study

June 28, 2017

A combination of severe drought and a heatwave caused problems for Russia in the summer of 2010: fires tore through forests and peat bogs. Moscow was shrouded in thick smog, causing many deaths in the local population. At ...

Climate change impacts Antarctic biodiversity habitat

June 28, 2017

Ice-free areas of Antarctica - home to more than 99 per cent of the continent's terrestrial plants and animals - could expand by more than 17,000km2 by the end of this century, a study published today in Nature reveals.

The common insecticide poisoning our rivers and wetlands

June 28, 2017

Urban streams and wetlands play an important role in the proper functioning of our cities. They protect our houses from floods, provide green spaces for recreation, trap and breakdown pollutants and provide valuable habitats ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.