Amazon, now Alphabet with shares at $1,000

June 5, 2017
stock market
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Alphabet's stock is surpassing the $1,000 mark for the first time, less than a week after Amazon reached the same milestone.

The of Google, along with the online retail juggernaut Amazon, are part of a small group of stocks belonging to companies that have shunned stock splits. Those splits make the stock more affordable and generate brokerage fees. But companies like Amazon and Alphabet have chosen to reward its long-term investors.

Shares of Alphabet Inc., based in Mountain View, California, gained $6.05 to $1,002.17 in early trading Monday.

Explore further: Amazon joins the $1,000 club

Related Stories

Amazon joins the $1,000 club

May 30, 2017

Amazon, the internet goliath that revolutionized the way much of the world shops for books, toilet paper and TVs, hit a new milestone Tuesday. Its stock surpassed the $1,000 mark for the first time.

Recommended for you

Google moves to block 'annoying' ads in browser

June 2, 2017

Google is working to block "annoying" ads in its Chrome browser, part of a broader effort by industry players to filter out certain types of marketing messages that draw complaints.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.