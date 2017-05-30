Alleged Russia hacker appeals extradition to Russia

June 1, 2017

A Russian man who faces charges of hacking computers at LinkedIn, Dropbox and other American companies has appealed a Czech court decision that allows his extradition to Russia.

On Tuesday, Prague's Municipal Court ruled Yevgeniy Nikulin can be extradited to either the United States or Russia because the requests from both countries met necessary conditions.

Russia wants him due to an Internet theft.

Nikulin had immediately appealed his extradition to the United States. On Thursday, his defense attorney Martin Sadilek confirmed he also appealed his to Russia.

Czech authorities arrested Nikulin in Prague on Oct. 5 in cooperation with the FBI after Interpol issued an international warrant.

Justice Minister Robert Pelikan will have the final say on where Nikulin goes after Prague's High Court rules on his appeals.

