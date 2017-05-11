May 11, 2017

Hearing in Prague on Russian hacker extradition delayed (Update)

An extradition hearing in the Czech Republic for a Russian man who faces charges in the U.S. of hacking computers at American companies has been delayed for procedural reasons.

Judge Jaroslav Pytloun delayed the hearing until May 30 due to formal objections from Yevgeniy Nikulin's defense lawyers.

They say Nikulin has not received the previous decision of the state prosecutors that he can be extradited to either the United States or Russia in Russian, and one of the lawyers claimed he was not formally informed that Nikulin can be extradited to the United States.

Thursday's hearing was held at Prague's Pankrac prison. The rare measure adopted due to security reasons underlines the sensitivity of the case.

Czech authorities arrested Nikulin in Prague on Oct. 5 in cooperation with the FBI.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: Hearing in Prague on Russian hacker extradition delayed (Update) (2017, May 11) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2017-05-czech-court-russian-hacker-extradition.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Czech court to rule on Russian hacker extradition in prison
5 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Are human database related jobs going to disappear?

2 hours ago

AT&T 5G cellular home internet - first impressions

20 hours ago

The best and most secure password manager

Sep 7, 2024

Stupid question about what brand of laptop to buy

Sep 6, 2024

How Modern Video Codecs Work

Sep 3, 2024

The forum background is perfect for cleaning screens

Sep 2, 2024

More from Computing and Technology

Load comments (0)