One of first Soviet cosmonauts Gorbatko dies

May 17, 2017

Soviet cosmonaut Viktor Gorbatko, a colleague of Yuri Gagarin, the first man in space, died Wednesday at the age of 82, Russia's space agency said.

Gorbatko was among the eight young pilots chosen in 1960 from 3,000 candidates in the Soviet manned flight programme to train for the country's first .

Born in southern Russia, Gorbatko was 26 when he joined the first team of cosmonauts recruited under a veil of total secrecy.

"I was called in by my commander who immediately ordered me to sign a form that I promise not to reveal the details of the conversation that followed," Gorbatko told AFP in an interview in 2001.

"Then they asked me if I wanted to fly higher than an airplane. I understood immediately what this was about and accepted without hesitation," he said.

Trained alongside Gorbatko and others, it was eventually Yuri Gagarin who made the first , circling the Earth in 1961. Gorbatko followed several years later on three occasions: in 1969, 1977 and 1980.

Gorbatko was twice awarded the prestigious Hero of the Soviet Union distinction, worked as a national lawmaker in the perestroika era and also taught at an airforce engineering academy.

According to the Roscosmos , he will be buried at the military cemetery outside Moscow on Friday.

Explore further: Cosmonaut Gorbatko hails Armstrong's 'big step' on moon

Related Stories

Cosmonaut Gorbatko hails Armstrong's 'big step' on moon

August 26, 2012

Russian cosmonaut Viktor Gorbatko said Sunday that Neil Armstrong took a big step in space conquest by becoming the first man on the moon just years after Yuri Gagarin became the first man to travel to space.

Russian rocket pioneer Soldatenkov dies at 86

August 13, 2013

Alexander Soldatenkov, a top Russian rocket designer who worked on the mission that made Yury Gagarin the first man in space, has died at 86, the space industry plant where he worked said.

Putin plays up Russia-US cooperation in space

April 12, 2016

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday highlighted the ability of Russia and the United States to cooperate closely in space, despite all of the difficulties the two countries face on Earth.

Recommended for you

Movie shows Ceres at opposition from sun

May 17, 2017

NASA's Dawn spacecraft successfully observed Ceres at opposition on April 29, taking images from a position exactly between the sun and Ceres' surface. Mission specialists had carefully maneuvered Dawn into a special orbit ...

Obscured supermassive black holes in galaxies

May 16, 2017

Most if not all galaxies are thought to host a supermassive black hole in their nuclei. It grows by accreting mass, and while feeding it is not hidden from our view: it generates X-ray emission and ultraviolet that heats ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.