World's 1st woman in space, Valentina Tereshkova, turns 80

March 6, 2017
World's 1st woman in space, Valentina Tereshkova, turns 80
Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, congratulates the first woman in space, cosmonaut Valentina Tereshkova, on her 80th birthday in Moscow, Russia, Monday, March 6, 2017. (Alexei Nikolsky/Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Russia is honoring the world's first woman in space, Valentina Tereshkova, on her 80th birthday.

President Vladimir Putin hosted Tereshkova at the Kremlin on Monday, praising her as "a role model for us and a symbol of service to the Fatherland."

He presented Tereshkova with a painting of seagulls over the Volga River, a reference to her call sign Chaika (Seagull) during her mission in June 1963.

The three-day mission made her an instant global celebrity and a poster figure for Soviet space glory. Tereshkova received a hero's welcome after the flight and was showered with awards and honorary titles.

She is still a member of the Russian parliament, serving as a deputy chair of committee for municipal issues

Explore further: First woman in space ready for 'one-way flight to Mars'

Related Stories

Russia fetes 50th anniversary of first woman in space

June 16, 2013

Russia celebrated Sunday the 50th anniversary of the maiden flight of the first woman in space—a Soviet national hero who went by the call name "Seagull" and captured the imaginations of girls around the world.

Secrets of Soviet space race come to London

September 18, 2015

The space technology that saw the Soviet Union propel the first dog, man and woman into orbit has gone on show in London—most of it being exhibited outside Russia for the first time.

Russia to send woman to space in 2014

March 6, 2013

Russia will send a female cosmonaut into space for the first time in two decades next year, an official at the space training centre said Wednesday.

Recommended for you

A new look at the nature of dark matter

March 6, 2017

The nature of the dark matter which apparently makes up 80% of the mass of the particles in the universe is still one of the great unsolved mysteries of present day sciences. The lack of experimental evidence, which could ...

NASA's plans to explore Europa and other "ocean worlds"

March 6, 2017

Earlier this week, NASA hosted the "Planetary Science Vision 2050 Workshop" at their headquarters in Washington, DC. Running from Monday to Wednesday – February 27th to March 1st – the purpose of this workshop was to ...

Synthetic biology to help colonize Mars

March 6, 2017

Shannon Dangle finished her PhD ready to take on a new challenge and set her sights on research to help make Mars colonization possible. But she isn't pursuing research on rocket fuels or space suits. She's using synthetic ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.