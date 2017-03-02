SHINE software shows data using virtual reality

May 12, 2017
SHINE software shows data using virtual reality
Credit: CERN

A new piece of free, online software, called SHINE3D, has been developed by researchers at CERN's NA61/SHINE experiment to show the physics data they're creating in 3-D.

The software allows anybody to visualise exactly the tracks particles leave as they fly through the detector inside the experiment, and will help to explain the physics as well as provide scientists with a new way of analysing the data.

"We wanted it to be accessible and understandable for everyone, so even a child could see how interesting it is. This is a very important task for all of the experiments at CERN - to bring science closer to people," explains Filip Michalski who created the website with his colleague Taras Palayda at the University of Wrocław.

While the 3-D visualisations can be explored on any , the software also allows anyone with virtual reality goggles to get even closer to the .

SHINE software shows data using virtual reality
Credit: CERN

Explore further: Key experiment at world's biggest atom smasher gets upgrade

More information: shine3d.web.cern.ch/shine3d/

Related Stories

CERN makes public first data of LHC experiments

November 21, 2014

CERN today launched its Open Data Portal where data from real collision events, produced by experiments at the Large Hadron Collider (LHC) will for the first time be made openly available to all. It is expected that these ...

ICARUS neutrino experiment to move to Fermilab

April 23, 2015

A group of scientists led by Nobel laureate Carlo Rubbia will transport the world's largest liquid-argon neutrino detector across the Atlantic Ocean from CERN to its new home at the US Department of Energy's Fermi National ...

Make music with ATLAS data

May 27, 2016

From techno beats to classical melodies, from jazz swinging to pop and rock riffs – the ATLAS experiment can play them all thanks to Quantizer.

WITCH hunt nearing end at CERN

October 30, 2015

This Halloween, meet CERN's very own WITCH – an experiment at ISOLDE, the laboratory's nuclear facility.

Recommended for you

Entropy landscape sheds light on quantum mystery

May 12, 2017

By precisely measuring the entropy of a cerium copper gold alloy with baffling electronic properties cooled to nearly absolute zero, physicists in Germany and the United States have gleaned new evidence about the possible ...

One laser is enough

May 12, 2017

Gases in the environment can be spectroscopically probed fast and precisely using so-called dual frequency combs. Researchers at ETH have now developed a method by which such frequency combs can be created much more simply ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.