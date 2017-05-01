Scientists develop efficient multifunctional catalyst for CO2 hydrogenation to gasoline

CO2 hydrogenation to gasoline-range hydrocarbons over Na-Fe3O4/Zeolite multifunctional catalyst. Credit: WEI Jian Converting CO2 from a detrimental greenhouse gas into value-added liquid fuels not only contributes to mitigating CO 2 emissions, but also reduces dependence on petrochemicals. However, since CO 2 is a fully oxidized, thermodynamically stable and chemically inert molecule, the activation of CO 2 and its hydrogenation to hydrocarbons or other alcohols comprises challenging tasks. Most research to date, unsurprisingly, is focusing on selective hydrogenation of CO 2 to short-chain products, while few studies on long-chain hydrocarbons, such as gasoline-range (C 5 -C 11 ) hydrocarbons. The key to this process is to search for a highly efficient catalyst.

The research team led by Dr. SUN Jian and Prof. GE Qingjie in Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics has succeeded in preparing a highly efficient, stable, and multifunctional Na-Fe 3 O 4 /HZSM-5 catalyst for the direct production of gasoline from CO 2 hydrogenation. This catalyst exhibited 78 percent selectivity to C 5 -C 11 as well as low CH4 and CO selectivity under industrial relevant conditions. And gasoline fractions are mainly isoparaffins and aromatics, thus favoring the octane number. Moreover, the multifunctional catalyst exhibited a remarkable stability for 1,000 h on stream, which definitely has the potential as a promising industrial catalyst for CO 2 utilization to liquid fuels.

In-depth characterizations indicate that this catalyst enables RWGS over Fe 3 O 4 sites, olefin synthesis over Fe 5 C 2 sites and oligomerization/aromatization/isomerization over zeolite acid sites. The concerted action of the active sites calls for precise control of their structures and proximity. This study paves a new path for the synthesis of liquid fuels by utilizing CO2 and H 2 . Furthermore, it provides an important approach for dealing with the intermittency of renewable sources (sun, wind and so on) by storing energy in liquid fuels.

This work was published in Nature Communications.

More information: Jian Wei et al, Directly converting CO2 into a gasoline fuel, Nature Communications (2017). DOI: 10.1038/ncomms15174

