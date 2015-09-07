"Is religion an evolved domain or instinct?"

The question about why more intelligent people tend to be atheistic dates back to the times of Romans and Ancient Greeks. The link between intelligence and religion can be explained if religion is considered an instinct, and intelligence the ability to rise above one's instincts. This is the suggestion by Edward Dutton of the Ulster Institute for Social Research in the UK, and Dimitri Van der Linden of the Rotterdam University in the Netherlands, in an article in Springer's journal Evolutionary Psychological Science.
The Intelligence-Mismatch Association Model proposed by the two authors tries to explain why historical evidence and recent survey data in different countries and between various groupings supports the stance that intelligence seems to be negatively associated with being religious.
Their model is based on the ideas of evolutionary psychologist Satoshi Kanazawa's Savanna-IQ Principles, according to which human behavior will always be somehow anchored in the environment in which their ancestors developed.
Dutton and van der Linden argue that religion should be regarded as a separate evolved domain or instinct, whereas intelligence allows people to rise above their instincts. Rising above instincts is advantageous because it helps people to solve problems.
"If religion is an evolved domain then it is an instinct, and intelligence—in rationally solving problems—can be understood as involving overcoming instinct and being intellectually curious and thus open to non-instinctive possibilities," explains Dutton.
In the proposal of their Intelligence-Mismatch Association Model, Dutton and van der Linden also investigate the link between instinct and stress, and the instinctiveness with which people tend to operate during stressful periods. They argue that being intelligent helps people during stressful times to rise above their instincts.
"If religion is indeed an evolved domain—an instinct—then it will become heightened at times of stress, when people are inclined to act instinctively, and there is clear evidence for this," says Dutton. "It also means that intelligence allows us to able to pause and reason through the situation and the possible consequences of our actions."
The researchers believe that people who are attracted to the non-instinctive are potentially better problem solvers. "This is important, because in a changing ecology, the ability to solve problems will become associated with rising above our instincts, rendering us attracted to evolutionary mismatches," adds van der Linden.
Edward Dutton et al, Why is Intelligence Negatively Associated with Religiousness?, Evolutionary Psychological Science (2017). DOI: 10.1007/s40806-017-0101-0
julianpenrod
antialias_physorg
Since none of the known feral children have shown the least signs of having a religious belief I think a case can be made against religion being instinctive.
Mark Thomas
This work supports the conclusion that religion is product of evolution, so let's take the next logical step. While the overall usefulness of religion to an individual can be debated, the primary conferred competitive advantage has historically been to competing groups. More cohesive groups out-compete less cohesive ones. Once we accept that religion is the product of the evolution of groups, we can begin to treat it like any other scientific field of study, and to a certain extent, reconcile religion and science for the first time. If this idea is correct, religion is neither mass delusion nor revealed truth, it is a predictable evolutionary response.
Zzzzzzzz
I would argue that feral (existing in the absence of other humans) children are not a good study case. Humans are social animals, and that is instinctive - perhaps our strongest instinct. When grouped together, a number of behavioral things emerge as a result, with the importance of the capacity for self delusion at the forefront. So religious beliefs are a direct result of instinct, although they may be a step or two removed. In the end the dynamics discussed above may be just as applicable.
Mark Thomas, I see you posted while I was composing my own - I think we are getting at nearly the same thing. I would not however remove delusion too quickly from the equation.....delusion may well be the mechanism required for all this to happen.
antialias_physorg
Exactly. Religions go for the lowest common denominator (masses of low intelligence people united by a common fear of the unknown - particularly death) and thus create the largest possible groupings.
The 'brilliance' in religion is that it provides no benefit by itself because it shifts all the 'solutions' it promises into the afterlife. Thus it requires (near) zero upkeep to perpetuate itself. A memetic virus if you so will.
Upside: Cultural cohesiveness
Downside: Pandering to (and enforcing in others) the lowest common denominator.
Zzzzzzzz
TheGhostofOtto1923
NEITHER. We were bred for it not unlike the dog has been bred to trust us rather than its own natural instincts.
A thousand gens of selecting for humans who could believe in gods and allowing them to mate... and culling those who could not.
antialias_physorg
Sure. But that is not the benefit of *religion* per se. That's just the benefit of being in any kind of group. Religion is just the easiest kind of group to belong to because it sets no standards for joining (other than to profess: "I believe" - which is not really a standard because it is not testable/verifiable)
Because of the above. You'll always find people who are sub par (by definition) and can't really pass any kind of 'quality' standard needed for other communities. A system that can scrape the bottom of the barrel will never die out because no matter how societiy progresses there will always be a bottom of the barrel - until the day everyone can choose to be as bright and as apt as they want to be.
Mark Thomas
I view your conjecture (like my own) as a valid part of the scientific process. Whether or not we are correct, these appear to be honest attempts to formulate hypotheses to explain the religious phenomenon from a scientific basis without undo bias. It appears you are suggesting a plausible mechanism for group evolution that should be studied to determine its merits.
Religious folks have suggested that evolution as currently described cannot explain everything we see, but then they use that observation as justification to explain God. Neil DeGrasse Tyson calls this "the God of the Gaps." I am suggesting what we are discussing here is a further narrowing of that gap. Our basic understanding of evolution is clearly correct, however, our understanding of all the ways evolution can unfold is incomplete.