May 23, 2017

Nokia and Apple settle long-running legal disputes

Nokia and Apple settle long-running legal disputes
Nokia's Mikko Korhonen, left, demonstrates to Pauli Kuikka how to use the OZO Virtual Reality camera before a the general meeting of the Finnish telecommunication network company Nokia in Helsinki, Tuesday May 23, 2017. Nokia and Apple have settled their numerous legal disputes after signing an agreement to work together. Nokia, once the world's No. 1 cellphone maker and now a networks provider after selling its ailing mobile phone sector to Microsoft in 2014, described the pact as "meaningful." ﻿(Martti KainulainenLehtikuva via AP)

Nokia and Apple have settled their numerous legal disputes after signing an agreement to work together.

Nokia, once the world's No. 1 cellphone maker and now a networks provider after selling its ailing mobile phone sector to Microsoft in 2014, described the pact as "meaningful."

Maria Varsellona, Nokia's chief legal officer said the agreement "moves our relationship with Apple from being adversaries in court to business partners working for the benefit of our customers."

The two companies have been involved in a number of patent infringement claims over the years.

Nokia, which owns a huge portfolio of patents, said it will receive an up-front cash payment from Apple, with additional revenues during the term of the agreement.

Nokia didn't reveal the terms of the deal as it's confidential.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: Nokia and Apple settle long-running legal disputes (2017, May 23) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2017-05-nokia-apple-long-running-legal-disputes.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Nokia sues Apple for patent infringement
4 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Do you think this is an oil well, water well or what? (Tintype)

Sep 7, 2024

What is the purpose of two units of mass in the Imperial system?

Sep 5, 2024

Student Recreates the Archimedes Death Ray

Sep 2, 2024

Need help with determining thickness of steel bars

Sep 2, 2024

Electric Mining Equipment

Aug 26, 2024

Does such a valve exist? (water check valve)

Aug 26, 2024

More from General Engineering

Load comments (0)