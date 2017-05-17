US arrests man in $100 mn Fitbit stock manipulation

May 19, 2017
Officials claim that Robert Murray profitted at the expense of the public in his fake offer to buy Fitbit shares and then took e
Officials claim that Robert Murray profitted at the expense of the public in his fake offer to buy Fitbit shares and then took elaborate steps to hide the fraud he allegedly committed

A US man has been arrested and charged in connection with a $100 million stock manipulation involving shares of the wearable technology maker Fitbit, federal prosecutors announced Friday.

Virginia mechanical engineer Robert Murray was due to appear before a Manhattan federal judge Friday. He faces parallel civil charges brought by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Officials claim Murray submitted a fake offer in November to buy all outstanding Fitbit shares at a premium above their price at the time, manipulating the market by more than $100 million.

Just minutes before submitting the fake tender offer, Murray allegedly bought call options which he then sold after the price temporarily spiked, creating a $3,100 profit for Murray.

"After profiting at the expense of the public, Murray allegedly took elaborate steps to hide that he was behind the ," Joon H. Kim, the acting United States attorney in Manhattan, said in a statement.

"Our office remains committed to ensuring that the securities markets are fair and free from manipulation."

Shares in Fitbit are down 35 percent on the New York Stock Exchange since November, driven in large part by weaker sales projections.

Investigators say Murray submitted the phony tender while purporting to be the officer of a China-based entity called ABM Capital.

In order to submit the tender, Murray used a fake email account, which IP address logs showed was indirectly connected to him, his family and place of work, according to an affidavit from a US Postal Inspector filed in court.

Murray faces charges of and wire fraud, which carry maximum penalties of 20 years in prison each and fines of $5 million, or twice the gross gain or loss from the offense.

The SEC has also brought civil fraud charges against Murray.

Explore further: Financier charged in fake pre-IPO Facebook sales

Related Stories

Financier charged in fake pre-IPO Facebook sales

March 19, 2013

A Florida investment adviser was charged Tuesday with selling $8 million of fake Facebook shares ahead of the social network's highly anticipating public offering, officials said.

Fitbit IPO could top $500 mn

June 2, 2015

Fitbit on Tuesday told US regulators that it may raise more than a half-billion dollars when it makes its New York Stock Exchange debut but remained mum as to when that would happen.

Owner of Silicon Valley staffing firm charged in visa fraud

March 25, 2017

The owner of a company that supplied foreign workers to San Francisco Bay Area technology companies is facing visa fraud charges after filing fake documents to bring people to the United States, the U.S Attorney's Office ...

Recommended for you

Self-ventilating workout suit keeps athletes cool and dry

May 19, 2017

A team of MIT researchers has designed a breathable workout suit with ventilating flaps that open and close in response to an athlete's body heat and sweat. These flaps, which range from thumbnail- to finger-sized, are lined ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.