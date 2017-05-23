May 23, 2017

Sensing insole for footstrike pattern detection in runners

by Hong Kong Polytechnic University

Sensing insole for footstrike pattern detection in runners
3-D design of the sensing insole (above) and the interface of the smartphone app. Credit: PolyU

Researchers at The Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) have developed a mobile biofeedback device for footstrike pattern modification for injury prevention and rehabilitation in runners.

The annual risk for regular runners is up to 80%. It is largely related to how 's foot hits the ground. Emerging evidence suggests that heel or forefoot strike may result in injuries such as stress fractures or Achilles tendinitis.

According to biomechanical analysis, midfoot strike is an optimal , but it is difficult for runners to attain on their own. This invention provides real-time information about footstrike patterns over the whole running bout and real-time feedback through a specially designed smartphone app. Runners may make use of the information to modify their gait mechanics for and rehabilitation.

Special features and advantages

  • High accuracy - cross-validated with laboratory-based equipment
  • Low cost when compared to motion capturing device (< 1/10000) or pressure sensors (< less than 1/1000)
  • Continuous outdoor monitoring
  • Real-time information and feedback for users to adjust their footstrike pattern accordingly

Applications

  • Injury prevention – Runners can use the device to have biofeedback training which modifies gait mechanics by adjusting footstrike pattern.
  • Rehabilitation – Recovering runners are able to realize their footstrike pattern and avoid overloading of particular body structures e.g. runners with repaired Achilles tendon should avoid forefoot strike.

Provided by Hong Kong Polytechnic University

Citation: Sensing insole for footstrike pattern detection in runners (2017, May 23) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2017-05-insole-footstrike-pattern-runners.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

'Minimal' shoes may reduce running injuries
4 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Do you think this is an oil well, water well or what? (Tintype)

Sep 7, 2024

What is the purpose of two units of mass in the Imperial system?

Sep 5, 2024

Student Recreates the Archimedes Death Ray

Sep 2, 2024

Need help with determining thickness of steel bars

Sep 2, 2024

Electric Mining Equipment

Aug 26, 2024

Does such a valve exist? (water check valve)

Aug 26, 2024

More from General Engineering

Load comments (0)