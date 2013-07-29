Image: X-ray sources in XMM-Newton's second slew catalogue

May 15, 2017
Image: X-ray sources in XMM-Newton’s second slew catalogue
Credit: ESA/XMM-Newton/ R. Saxton / A.M. Read

This colourful, seemingly abstract artwork is actually a map of our Galaxy, depicting all the celestial objects that were detected in the XMM-Newton slew survey between August 2001 and December 2014.

Orbiting Earth since 1999, XMM-Newton is studying high-energy phenomena in the Universe, such as black holes, , pulsars and . But even when moving between specific targets, the space telescope collects scientific data.

The map shows the 30 000 sources captured during 2114 of these slews. Because of overlapping slew paths, some sources have been observed up to 15 times, and 4924 sources have been observed twice or more. After correcting for overlaps between slews, 84% of the sky has been covered.

The plot is colour-coded such that sources of a lower energy are red and those with a higher energy are blue. In addition, the brighter the source, the larger it appears on the map.

The plot is in galactic coordinates such that the centre of the plot corresponds to the centre of the Milky Way. High-energy sources along the centre of the Milky Way include the famous black hole Cygnus X-1, and Vela X-1, a binary system comprising a neutron star consuming matter from a supergiant companion.

Several star-and-black hole binary systems are also captured, including objects identified as GRS 1915+105, 4U 1630-47 and V 4641 Sgr.

Two clusters of sources, one to the top left and one to the bottom right, correspond to the ecliptic poles.

Objects above and below the plane of our Galaxy are predominantly external galaxies that are emitting X-rays from their massive .

Explore further: Dance of the X-rays

Related Stories

Dance of the X-rays

July 29, 2013

Like car tail lights streaking through a busy city at night, this unique image records over a thousand movements made by ESA's XMM-Newton space telescope as it shifts its gaze from one X-ray object to another.

A black hole in a low mass X-ray binary

April 24, 2017

A globular cluster is a roughly spherical ensemble of stars (as many as several million) that are gravitationally bound together, and typically located in the outer regions of galaxies. Low mass X-ray binary stars (LMXBs) ...

Andromeda's bright X-ray mystery solved by NuSTAR

March 24, 2017

The Milky Way's close neighbor, Andromeda, features a dominant source of high-energy X-ray emission, but its identity was mysterious until now. As reported in a new study, NASA's NuSTAR (Nuclear Spectroscopic Telescope Array) ...

Centaurus A: A new look at an old friend

February 6, 2014

(Phys.org) —Just weeks after NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory began operations in 1999, the telescope pointed at Centaurus A (Cen A, for short). This galaxy, at a distance of about 12 million light-years from Earth, contains ...

Chandra captures galaxy sparkling in X-rays

June 3, 2014

(Phys.org) —Nearly a million seconds of observing time with NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory has revealed a spiral galaxy similar to the Milky Way glittering with hundreds of X-ray points of light.

Recommended for you

Obscured supermassive black holes in galaxies

May 16, 2017

Most if not all galaxies are thought to host a supermassive black hole in their nuclei. It grows by accreting mass, and while feeding it is not hidden from our view: it generates X-ray emission and ultraviolet that heats ...

AX J1910.7+0917 is the slowest X-ray pulsar, study finds

May 15, 2017

European astronomers have found that an X-ray pulsar designated AX J1910.7+0917 has the slowest spin period among other objects in this class. The research team, led by Lara Sidoli of the National Institute for Astrophysics ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.