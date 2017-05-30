Study highlights formation of beachrock in resisting climate-induced sea level rises

May 31, 2017
Study highlights formation of beachrock in resisting climate-induced sea level rises
Heron Island, Great Barrier Reef, Australia. Credit: The University of Queensland

Microorganisms play a crucial role in forming beachrock, a type of rock that forms on the beach and protects low-lying reef islands from erosion, a new study involving University of Queensland research has revealed.

Professor Gordon Southam of UQ's School of Earth and Environmental Sciences said the findings threw new light on an area of coastal ecology that had been little studied, but could help protect islands such as in Australia's Great Barrier Reef.

"These results are of interest because beachrock could be used as a natural coastline stabilisation strategy on sand reef cays, and in turn, protect the unique habitats that reef islands support," Professor Southam said.

He said of all the coastal environments that would be influenced by sea-level rise and increased cyclone intensity, sandy beaches on low elevation coral reef cays were among the most vulnerable due to their susceptibility to erosion.

"Changes to reef will have negative implications for the existence of reef cay environments, which host vital sea turtle and bird rookery habitats," he said.

"Beachrock - consolidated carbonate beach sediment in the intertidal zone - forms naturally on many tropical beaches and reduces the erosion rates of these beaches when compared to unconsolidated sand.

"In spite of the critical role beachrock plays in stabilizing some cay shores, the mechanism of beach rock formation is still incompletely understood."

Co-author Professor Gregory Webb said in this investigation beachrock was synthesised in the laboratory using beach sand and beachrock samples from Heron Island on Australia's Great Barrier Reef.

The researchers conducted aquarium experiments in which natural beach rock formation conditions were simulated, with one experiment influenced by beachrock microbes and the other, lacking these bacteria.

The resulting materials were then analysed in the Australian synchrotron in Melbourne, and the analysis showed the fundamental role these bacteria play in initiating beachrock formation.

Professor Southam said the results provided a better understanding of the role of microorganisms in beachrock generation, and could guide future studies examining on site beachrock formation.

Explore further: The Sydney Barrier Reef—engineering a natural defence against future storms

More information: Jenine McCutcheon et al, Building biogenic beachrock: Visualizing microbially-mediated carbonate cement precipitation using XFM and a strontium tracer, Chemical Geology (2017). DOI: 10.1016/j.chemgeo.2017.05.019

Related Stories

Coastal reefs may add to erosion woes

January 8, 2016

Planning for beachfront homes in WA could be improved following an analysis of Yanchep's reefs and beaches over 34 years which found reefs did not always reduce coastal erosion, as was previously thought.

Recommended for you

Searching for super-corals living on the edge

May 31, 2017

Searching for corals where they shouldn't be found has become an urgent quest for marine biologist Dr Emma Camp. As the impact of climate change on the world's coral reefs grows in frequency and intensity, the options for ...

1 comment

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

Nik_2213
not rated yet 1 hour ago
Perhaps it is time to take another look at electro-deposited 'seacrete', but now solar powered ??

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.