Searching beyond graphene for new wonder materials

May 31, 2017

Graphene, the two-dimensional, ultra lightweight and super-strong carbon film, has been hailed as a wonder material since its discovery in 2004. Now researchers are going beyond graphene and preparing other 2-D films with extraordinary properties for applications in wearable electronics, sensors and energy storage. The cover story in Chemical & Engineering News (C&EN), the weekly newsmagazine of the American Chemical Society, surveys this expanding landscape.

Mitch Jacoby, a senior correspondent at C&EN, notes that most 2-D materials have certain features in common: They tend to be flexible, transparent, and can be tuned more easily than their bulk counterparts. Some are electrical conductors, and others are insulators or semiconductors. However, there are some gray areas about what 2-D means. How many layers thick can they be? Do the materials need to be free standing?

While those questions are not fully resolved, researchers have forged ahead with the creation of new ultrathin films with varying properties. They largely fall into five major groups: MXenes, Xenes, organic materials, and nitrides. The materials are in differing stages of development, from laboratory curiosity to demonstration devices.

Explore further: New method of characterizing graphene

More information: "2-D materials go beyond graphene," cen.acs.org/articles/95/i22/2-D-materials-beyond-graphene.html

Related Stories

New method of characterizing graphene

May 30, 2017

Scientists have developed a new method of characterizing graphene's properties without applying disruptive electrical contacts, allowing them to investigate both the resistance and quantum capacitance of graphene and other ...

Recommended for you

Spotting the invisible

May 31, 2017

Chemists at Umeå University have succeeded in mapping structures and functions of a transient enzyme state. By modifying the enzyme adenylate kinase, researchers were able to isolate the molecule and study it using the quantitative ...

Lab creates tough, but tender, cancer fighters

May 30, 2017

Rice University scientists have developed and evaluated analogs of potent anti-tumor agents known as epothilones using designs and methods that both improve their biological properties and simplify their manufacture.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.