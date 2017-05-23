May 23, 2017

Flickr study gives snapshot of coral reefs' value

by University of Edinburgh

Computer-led analysis of tourist snaps has estimated that coral reefs contribute $36 billion per year to the global tourist economy.

Scientists used techniques to study 20 million images uploaded to image hosting website Flickr.

The pictures enabled them to create a map detailing the value of around the world.

The authors hope that their findings will encourage the to act responsibly, and to lobby governments on how best to manage coral reefs.

Complex analysis

Researchers used a technique known as data mining – in which computers speed-read information associated with each image – to analyse photos taken by visitors to reefs.

They were able to assess details of visits to reefs and tourists' spending nearby.

Scientists were able to differentiate the value of water-based activities – such as diving and boat trips – from associated costs such as spending in hotels and restaurants.

Some 70 million trips a year world-wide can be attributed to the draw of coral reefs, the figures showed.

However, tourists focus on 30 per cent of the world's coral reefs, the rest being too hard to reach.

Valuable resource

Threats to coral reefs are many and varied – such as pollution, shipping and fishing – and there are growing concerns about their long-term future in a changing climate.

The study, published in Marine Policy, was awarded the World Travel and Tourism Council's Tourism for Tomorrow Innovation Award, in recognition of the value of the findings and the study's methods.

It was carried out by the Universities of Siena, Washington, Stanford, Cambridge and Edinburgh and the World Resources Institute.

"Coral reefs are valuable to local economies across the world. More than 70 countries and territories in the world have million-dollar reefs. These generate jobs and earnings for many small island states with few alternative sources of employment and income," says Dr Philine zu Ermgassen.

Journal information: Marine Policy

Provided by University of Edinburgh

Citation: Flickr study gives snapshot of coral reefs' value (2017, May 23) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2017-05-flickr-snapshot-coral-reefs.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

New coral bleaching database to help predict fate of global reefs
26 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why does crude oil seep out of the ground on this beautiful Caribbean Island?

Sep 7, 2024

Should We Be Planting More Trees?

Sep 7, 2024

The Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Sep 5, 2024

Alaska - Pedersen Glacier: Landslide Triggered Tsunami

Aug 23, 2024

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

Aug 23, 2024

Shiveluch Volcano erupts on Kamchatka peninsula

Aug 18, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)