Exploding Eta Aquarid meteor caught in the act

May 10, 2017 by Nancy Atkinson, Universe Today

An Eta Aquarid meteor captured on video by astrophotographer Justin Ng shows an amazing explodingred meteor and what is known as a persistent train—what remains of a meteor fireball in the upper atmosphere as winds twist and swirl the expanding debris.

The meteor pierced through the and the vaporized "remains" of the fireball persisted for over 10 minutes, Justin said. It lasts just a few seconds in the time-lapse.

Here's the video:

Justin took this footage during an astrophotography tour to Mount Bromo in Indonesia, where he saw several Eta Aquarid . The red, explody meteor occurred at around 4:16 am,local time. The Small Magellanic Cloud is also visible just above the horizon on the left.


Persistent trains occur when a meteoroid blasts through the air, ionizes gases in our atmosphere. Until recently, these have been difficult to study because they are rather elusive. But lately, with the widespread availability of ultra-fast lenses and highly sensitive cameras, capturing these trains is becoming more common, much to the delight of astrophotography fans.

Mount Bromo, 2,329 meters (7600 ft.) high is an active volcano in East Java, Indonesia.

