'Drogon' the ant on annual Top 10 list of new species

May 19, 2017

Drogon the ant joins a pink bush cricket and a freshwater stingray on this year's Top 10 list of new species.

An international panel of experts compiles the list for the State University of New York College of Environmental Science and Forestry in Syracuse.

Also included are a tiny spider, a rat that eats plant and animal matter, and a bush tomato that appears to bleed when cut. Others are an orchid resembling a devil, a millipede with over 400 legs, an amphibious centipede, and a marine worm that looks a lot like fried pastry.

The ant's name was drawn from the fierce black dragon in the popular "Game of Thrones" book and television series.

The hail from Asia, North America, South America, Australia and Papua New Guinea.

