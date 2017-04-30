How dandelion seeds act as a perfect pipette in the lab

May 2, 2017 by Erika Ebsworth-Goold
How dandelion seeds act as a perfect pipette in the lab
An engineer at Washington University in St. Louis has discovered a new use for a maligned weed. Credit: Washington University in St. Louis

Taraxacum officinale, better known as the common dandelion, is a much-maligned weed cursed the world over for its ability to infest lawns and crops. The plant's paratrooper-like seed dispersal system makes it difficult to eradicate, even for those with the greenest thumbs.

However, new research from an engineer at Washington University in St. Louis finds a great benefit in an unlikely place for the pesky dandelion: each of its tiny seeds can be used as a perfect pipette in the laboratory setting.

"We found you can actually use dandelion seeds to perform precise droplet handling. There aren't many tools that exist for this," said Guy Genin, professor of mechanical engineering at the School of Engineering & Applied Science.

Genin worked in tandem with horticulturists at Washington University's McDonnell International Scholars Academy partner Xi'an Jiaotong University in Xi'an, China, where he also holds the appointment of Yangtze River Chaired Professor. The team examined the wettability of dandelion seeds, or how they are saturated by a liquid. While most materials can be wetted only by water (hydrophilic) or oil (oleophilic), the researchers found the pappus of a dandelion—the fluffy, white structure surrounding the —is omniphilic, able to be saturated by both materials. That rare trait makes it an extremely useful lab tool, especially when it comes to moving tiny amounts of either liquid from one setting to another.

"These dandelion pappi are chemically and structurally composed so that they will collapse in a special way if you dip them in either oil or water," said Feng Xu, Genin's collaborator and director of the Bioinspired Engineering and Biomechanics Center at Xi'an Jiaotong University. "Using the pappi, you can lift up a drop of water and deposit that drop of water into an oil bath. And you can go back into the oil, use the pappi to retrieve the drop of water, and move it elsewhere."

Genin said using dandelions in the lab allows for precise handling of minute amounts of liquid, something especially important for the tiniest of experiments.

"Because it has this special omniphilic property, the seed provides us a new way of handling nanoliter-sized droplets in the lab. They are a beautiful controlled environment; they basically seal off the work around them so we can run a very controlled chemical reaction with them. The dandelion comes self-assembled, naturally grown, and its seeds are able to reliably and repeatedly pick up these tiny volumes of fluid that we need to transport in a lab setting."

The seeds can be used either individually or in large assays to collect greater amounts of liquid. Genin said the next step is to replicate the pesky dandelion's omniphilic properties in man-made materials.

"We hope to be able to develop bio-inspired omniphilic surfaces to create additional options for handling liquid for lab experiments," Genin said.

In addition to the McDonnell International Scholars Academy, Xi'an Jiaotong and Washington University partner through the University Alliance of the Silk Road, an academic network associated with China's "One Belt, One Road" policies.

"We bring scholars together across cultural and global boundaries," said Shuguo Wang, president of Xi'an Jiaotong University and director of the University Alliance of the Silk Road, who was not involved in the research. "Our partnership with Washington University enabled the discovery of an exciting new technology, taken from a common pest."

Advanced Functional Materials recently published this research.

Explore further: Why the bizarre ocean dandelion is like an ant colony on steroids

More information: Yu Long Han et al. Collective Wetting of a Natural Fibrous System and Its Application in Pump-Free Droplet Transfer, Advanced Functional Materials (2017). DOI: 10.1002/adfm.201606607

Related Stories

Improved-yield dandelions prepped for tire production

February 19, 2013

(Phys.org)—With supply falling short of demand for natural rubber, scientists in The Netherlands are literally planting seeds of hope for a viable solution. Researchers at the Dutch biotech firm KeyGene are engaged in ...

Natural rubber from dandelions

June 8, 2015

Dandelions are modest plants that are an excellent alternative source for a raw material of high demand: natural rubber, the fundamental ingredient in rubber products. Fraunhofer researchers have established the basis for ...

Why do strawberries have their seeds on the outside?

May 11, 2016

"Why do strawberries have their seeds on the outside, instead of on the inside?" That was the question one of my daughters asked recently. I had no idea, so I reached out to Chris Gunter, an associate professor of horticultural ...

Dandelion rubber

September 10, 2009

Most natural rubber comes from rubber trees in Southeast Asia, but this source is now under threat from a fungus. Researchers have optimized the Russian dandelion to make it suitable for large-scale rubber production.

Recommended for you

How fluids flow through shale

May 2, 2017

Most of the world's oil and natural gas reserves may be locked up inside the tiny pores comprising shale rock. But current drilling and fracturing methods can't extract this fuel very well, recovering only an estimated 5 ...

How dandelion seeds act as a perfect pipette in the lab

May 2, 2017

Taraxacum officinale, better known as the common dandelion, is a much-maligned weed cursed the world over for its ability to infest lawns and crops. The plant's paratrooper-like seed dispersal system makes it difficult to ...

Quantum effects lead to more powerful battery charging

May 1, 2017

(Phys.org)—Physicists have theoretically shown that, when multiple nanoscale batteries are coupled together, they can be charged faster than if each battery was charged individually. The improvement arises from collective ...

The LHC has restarted for its 2017 run

May 1, 2017

Today, the LHC once again began circulating beams of protons, for the first time this year. This follows a 17-week-long extended technical stop.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.