Carcass of 79-foot blue whale washes ashore in California

May 27, 2017

The body of a 79-foot (24-meter) blue whale has washed ashore in California's Marin County and experts are trying to determine why it died.

The whale was discovered off Agate Beach in Bolinas on Thursday. Scientists from the Marine Mammal Center say it's a sub-adult female. They collected skin and blubber samples on Friday and plan a full necropsy Saturday.

Blue are the world's largest animal and they're endangered. About 2,800 live off the California coast.

Based on fluke markings, this particular whale was first spotted in 1999. It's been seen about a dozen times, mostly near the Santa Barbara Channel.

The whale's body is mostly intact. Researchers say it's rare to find a carcass in such good condition and that could help them learn more about the species.

Explore further: Third blue whale found dead in California

Related Stories

Recommended for you

The high cost of communication among social bees

May 26, 2017

(Phys.org)—Eusocial insects are predominantly dependent on chemosensory communication to coordinate social organization and define group membership. As the social complexity of a species increases, individual members require ...

Knowledge gap on the origin of sex

May 26, 2017

There are significant gaps in our knowledge on the evolution of sex, according to a research review on sex chromosomes from Lund University in Sweden. Even after more than a century of study, researchers do not know enough ...

Why communication is vital—even among plants and funghi

May 26, 2017

Plant scientists at the University of Cambridge have found a plant protein indispensable for communication early in the formation of symbiosis - the mutually beneficial relationship between plants and fungi. Symbiosis significantly ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.